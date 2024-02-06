The UTSA football program lands Denver Harris, a former five-star recruit, after stints with LSU and Texas A&M.

The college football transfer portal has essentially stopped with spring ball approaching and rosters getting filled out. However, the UTSA football program landed a big-time addition with Denver Harris, a former five-star recruit, per JJ Perez of 247Sports.

‘Former Texas A&M and LSU CB Denver Harris has transferred to @UTSAFTBL. Harris was a 5-star recruit out of Houston North Shore in the 2022 recruiting class.'

Harris was a five-star recruit coming out of high school but was not able to find much college success up until this point. He began his career with Texas A&M and played in just five games in his first season. He then transferred to LSU but played in just five games for the Tigers with a minimal role once again. During his time at LSU, he had a few off-field issues that took place, so maybe a change of scenery was best for Harris.

When Harris re-entered the portal, all signs pointed to a return to College Station once Jimbo Fisher was fired and Mike Elko was hired, but things didn't pan out that way for Harris and Texas A&M.

Harris now returns to Texas and joins the UTSA football program, which just went 9-4 overall and 7-1 in AAC play and is looking like a strong contender for the 2024 season. Harris gets another opportunity with his third program in his college career, and maybe this will be the perfect opportunity for the former five-star player to showcase his talents.

The UTSA football program is looking like a talented group, and adding Denver Harris could be a big-time steal.