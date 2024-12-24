The UTSA football Roadrunners and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers squared off in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday afternoon, and it wasn't much of a contest. Led by head coach Jeff Traylor, UTSA secured a decisive 44-15 win. Prior to the game, Traylor delivered an inspiring message that echoed the energy of star Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

Jeff Traylor channeling his inner Deion Sanders

“I feel like Deion Sanders walking around here. Primetime,” said the UTSA football head coach before the game.

Since becoming the Buffaloes' head coach in 2022, Sanders has made a significant impact on the college football scene. While his style may be polarizing, his success at Colorado has not gone unnoticed by other coaches. Jeff Traylor, in particular, took a moment to give a nod to his fellow coach with a shoutout.

Jeff Traylor likely felt a bit like Sanders during the game, as the Roadrunners dominated the Chanticleers in a fashion reminiscent of the Buffaloes' frequent victories this season. The game quickly turned one-sided, and UTSA wrapped up their season on a strong note.

UTSA football dominating Coastal Carolina football

The game was held at Coastal Carolina’s home field in Conway. Despite the cold temperatures in the 40s, the UTSA offense found its rhythm in the first half, scoring three touchdowns in the second quarter to build a 21-0 lead by halftime.

The scoring began with a touchdown run from Brandon High inside the 10-yard line, followed by a 35-yard touchdown run by Owen McCown, and capped with a 6-yard touchdown pass from McCown to Patrick Overmyer.

Coastal Carolina’s sole red zone chance came in the final two minutes of the first half, but UTSA shut it down on a crucial fourth-down stop. The second half largely mirrored the first, with UTSA continuing to dominate.

CCU got on the board with a 50-yard touchdown pass from Tad Hudson to Bryson Graves on the first play of the fourth quarter. However, UTSA quickly responded when Chris Carpenter returned the ensuing kickoff for a 93-yard touchdown, pushing the score to 34-7.

The Roadrunners went on to set a bowl game record for points, clinching their second straight bowl victory.

Owen McCown passed for 254 yards and a touchdown for UTSA football. Despite missing their top rusher, Robert Henry, who had accumulated 706 yards and seven touchdowns on 130 carries, UTSA rushed for 257 yards and three touchdowns. McCown, Brandon High, and Will Henderson III each contributed a rushing touchdown.