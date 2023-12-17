We're in Frisco to share our college football odds series, make a UTSA-Marshall prediction, and pick for the Frisco Bowl.

It's Bowl Season, and we got a good one as UTSA faces Marshall in the Frisco Bowl in the heart of Texas. We're in Frisco to share our college football odds series, make a UTSA-Marshall prediction, and pick for the Frisco Bowl.

The UTSA Roadrunners went 8-4 during the season. Initially, they started the season slowly by going 1-3. But they reeled off seven wins in a row before losing 29-16 to Tulane to end the regular season. Yet, it was enough to earn them a bowl game. They hope to finish the season on a good note.

The Marshall Thundering Herd won four in a row to start the season. Then, they dropped five games in a row. Marshall ended the season by winning 2 of 3. Overall, they are inconsistent but hope to finish strong in this bowl game.

UTSA has appeared in four bowl games and is 0-4. Furthermore, they lost the 2022 Cure Bowl 18-12 to Troy last season. It will be their second appearance in the Frisco Bowl. Thus, they hope to get that elusive first bowl win finally. Marshall is 13-6 in bowl games all time. Significantly, they defeated Connecticut 28-14 last season to secure the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The teams have played each other twice in their history. Overall, Marshall leads 2-1.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UTSA-Marshall Odds

UTSA: -11.5 (-115)

Marshall: +11.5 (-105)

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

How to Watch UTSA vs. Marshall

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why UTSA Will Cover The Spread

The Roadrunners had a good season that seemingly went under the radar. Yet, they are here and will attempt to make team history by winning their first bowl game against a team they are favored to beat.

Frank Harris had an efficient season. Ultimately, he passed for 2,506 yards, with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Harris also rushed 86 times for 323 yards and four scores to help his team's cause. Now, he will have the challenging task of leading this offense to victory and breaking the losing mark in bowl games. But he does have a three-head rushing attack that alleviates some of the pressure off him.

Robert Henry has rushed 113 times for 551 yards and nine touchdowns. Meanwhile, Rocko Griffin has rushed 80 times for 440 yards and five scores. But the best player for the Roadrunners has been Kevorian Barnes. Ultimately, he has rushed 139 times for 698 tards and six touchdowns. The receiving core has been solid in stretching defenses across the field. Significantly, Joshua Cephus has caught 81 passes for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns. Tykee Ogle-Kellog has remained stout, with 30 catches for 521 yards and seven touchdowns. Likewise, Devin McCuin has 39 receptions for 518 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has been inconsistent. Yet, they have some players who can change the game on a dime. Trey Moore has been the big guy, racing up 14 sacks and 31 solo tackles. Meanwhile, Jimmori Robinson has tallied 22 solo tackles and four sacks. Brandon Matterson has six solo tackles and four sacks. Likewise, Rashad Wisdom has 47 solo tackles and two sacks.

Marshall will cover the spread if they can move the chains efficiently and rack up some points. Then, their defense must rush the quarterback.

Why Marshall Will Cover The Spread

The offense has been a significant issue for the Thundering Herd as they bumbled their way into a bowl game. Despite the struggles, they are capable of putting points on the board.

Quarterback Cam Fancher must be more efficient as he comes in with 2,162 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Moreover, he might need to use his legs more, as he has rushed 120 times for 276 yards and four scores. Rasheen Ali has rushed 203 times for 1,043 yards and 14 touchdowns. If Ali cannot get anything going on the ground, then the receivers will need to do work.

Demarius Harris has 24 receptions for 396 yards and one touchdown. Likewise, Caleb Combs has 39 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Jayden Harrison has caught 22 passes for 278 yards and one score.

The defense also may need to rise to the occasion. Ultimately, Sam Burton has tallied 10 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Owen Porter has 26 solo tackles, five sacks, and one interception. Likewise, Elijah Alston has 22 solo tackles, five sacks, and one interception. Michael Green has recorded 17 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Marshall will cover the spread if they can establish the running game. Moreover, they must keep the UTSA offense off the field.

Final UTSA-Marshall Prediction & Pick

When everyone knows the secret to something, then there is no secret. Therefore, stopping the Marshall running game is integral to winning. The UTSA defense will key in on this and force mistakes.

Final UTSA-Marshall Prediction & Pick: UTSA: -11.5 (-115)