UTSA continues its season in Week 9 when they take on Tulsa. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UTSA-Tulsa prediction and pick.

In Week 9, UTSA travels to Tulsa for a pivotal matchup that could shape both teams’ seasons. The Roadrunners (3-4) are favored by 7.5 points, bolstered by a potent offense averaging over 25 points per game. Quarterback Owen McCown has been impressive, throwing for 1,650 yards and 12 touchdowns with 4 interceptions in 4 games this season. UTSA’s ability to exploit Tulsa’s struggling defense, which allows 272.9 passing yards per game, will be crucial for their success.

On the other hand, Tulsa (2-5) must find a way to establish a balanced attack to keep pace. Their defense has struggled against explosive plays, which could be problematic against UTSA’s dynamic offense. The Golden Hurricane will need a strong performance from their quarterback and running backs to stay competitive. With both teams needing a win to regain momentum, expect a high-scoring affair as UTSA looks to capitalize on their offensive strengths while Tulsa aims to turn their season around at home.

Here are the UTSA-Tulsa College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UTSA-Tulsa Odds

UTSA: -7.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -300

Tulsa: +7.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +240

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch UTSA vs. Tulsa

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UTSA Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 2-5

Over/Under: 4-3

Head to Head: 1-0 SU / 1-0 ATS

UTSA is poised to secure a crucial road victory against Tulsa in Week 9, showcasing their offensive prowess and exploiting the Golden Hurricane’s defensive vulnerabilities. The Roadrunners’ high-powered offense, averaging over 25 points per game, will be the key to their success. Quarterback Owen McCown has been exceptional this season, amassing 1,650 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. The Roadrunners’ balanced attack, featuring a strong passing game and an effective ground assault, will keep Tulsa’s struggling defense off-balance throughout the contest. UTSA’s ability to generate explosive plays will be particularly crucial against a Tulsa defense that has allowed an average of 272.9 passing yards per game, ranking 13th-worst among FBS defenses.

Defensively, UTSA’s ability to create turnovers and limit Tulsa’s offensive opportunities will be pivotal. The Roadrunners have shown resilience in close games, which will serve them well in a potentially competitive road environment. UTSA’s experience in high-pressure situations, coupled with their offensive firepower, gives them a significant edge over a Tulsa team that has struggled to find consistency this season. With Tulsa’s defense allowing 7 or more explosive plays in 13 of their last 15 games, UTSA’s offense is well-positioned to capitalize on these weaknesses. The Roadrunners’ superior offensive efficiency, particularly on third downs, will allow them to control the tempo of the game and wear down Tulsa’s defense. As UTSA looks to improve its conference standing, this matchup presents an excellent opportunity to showcase its strengths and secure a convincing road win against a vulnerable Tulsa squad.

Why Tulsa Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 2-5

Over/Under: 3-4

Head to Head: 0-1 SU / 0-1 ATS

Despite their recent struggles, Tulsa is poised to upset UTSA at home in Week 9, leveraging their home-field advantage and the Roadrunners’ road woes. UTSA has lost each of its last four road games and failed to cover the spread in those contests, indicating a significant vulnerability away from home. Tulsa’s offense, led by quarterback Kirk Francis (1,217 passing yards, 7 touchdowns), has the potential to exploit UTSA’s defense, which allows 258.4 receiving yards per game – ranking 21st-worst among FBS defenses. The Golden Hurricane’s receiving corps, spearheaded by Kamdyn Benjamin (42 receptions, 500 yards, 2 touchdowns), could find success against UTSA’s struggling secondary.

Defensively, Tulsa has an opportunity to disrupt UTSA’s offensive rhythm. The Roadrunners have struggled when converting less than 50% of their third-down opportunities, going 3-7 in such games since 2023. Tulsa’s defense, anchored by Dayne Hodge (44 total tackles, 1 interception) and R.J. Jackson (2.5 sacks), will aim to capitalize on this weakness. Additionally, UTSA’s tendency to falter in one-score games (2-5 since 2023) plays into Tulsa’s hands, especially with the home crowd behind them. If Tulsa can establish an early lead and force UTSA into a passing situation, they have a strong chance of securing a much-needed victory and turning their season around.

Final UTSA-Tulsa Prediction & Pick

In the Week 9 matchup, UTSA is favored by 7.5 points against Tulsa, and the Roadrunners are likely to cover. UTSA’s offense, averaging over 25 points per game, is led by quarterback Owen McCown, who has thrown for 1,650 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Their ability to exploit Tulsa’s weak pass defense, which allows 272.9 yards per game, will be crucial.

Tulsa has struggled recently, losing their last three games and failing to find offensive consistency. With UTSA’s strong performance in October (12 of their last 13 wins), they are well-positioned to secure a road victory. Expect UTSA to capitalize on Tulsa’s defensive lapses and cover the spread comfortably.

Final UTSA-Tulsa Prediction & Pick: UTSA -7.5 (-120), Under 54.5 (-110)