VALORANT Leaks: Next Agent 21 Mage is a Controller, likely Indian

The latest VALORANT leaks showcase an agent we might officially see before the end of Champions: An Indian Controller. Called “VALORANT Agent 21” or “Agent Mage,” the new agent appears to be a water-based Indian Controller.

It’s no secret that Riot Games love teasing their fans with easter eggs, and the identity of the next VALORANT agent might just have been leaked thanks to the latest promotional images Riot has revealed for the game. Currently dubbed only as VALORANT Agent 21 or Mage, more information for this new agent can be gleaned from referential information in VALORANT media.

For example, Riot’s VALORANT State of Play this September referenced Agent 21 and said that developing Controllers that “can cover large open areas is a blue ocean of opportunity.” Other easter eggs prior to this also suggest that VALORANT’s Agent 21 is a water-based agent, including ocean-based puns. We haven’t seen anything like that in VALORANT so far, so seeing how Riot will implement the element in the game would be interesting.

Our Agent design team goes in on today’s Agent meta with a thorough look at the major lenses we use to decide balance changes. Check out this teaser image then go read the latest State of the Agents: https://t.co/1BhZktFPcO pic.twitter.com/oJ5iIfWxiE — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 13, 2022

On the other hand, an official image teasing the new agent Mage shows an image of tea, a pencil, and a book (stuff that mages like?), a harbor (see the water references?), and a South Asian delicacy called Samosa Chaat. Samosa Chaat is a popular savory dish served as a snack originating from India. The image itself has a file name of samosachaat.jpg, further confirming the character’s heritage and identity.

Hopefully, Riot would use the Champions stage during the Grand Finals to reveal the new agent, officially give the name, and show us some gameplay footage of how this new controller will play like. We’re excited to see how this new agent will eventually fit into the meta, especially since next year’s VCT circuit will have a lot of exciting new stuff for fans to enjoy.