VALORANT Patch 5.06 Notes: Major Pearl Changes

A major update to Pearl months in the making ships in VALORANT Patch 5.06, along with some changes to the Stinger. Read along for the full VALORANT Patch 5.06 Notes.

Weapon Changes

Stinger

Primary Fire error adjusted from 1.6 error after 7 bullets >>> 1.3 error after 6 bullets Dev note: Our goal for the Stinger is to feel controllable and appropriately lethal at short ranges, but currently, even in close-quarters, it can feel out-of-control. Lowering the top spread should make it feel more reliable at the appropriate range once you’ve overcome the learning curve of the recoil.

Alt Fire first shot error adjusted from .5 >>> .35 Dev note: For an option that’s about being more accurate, it felt like the first shot had more variance than we’d like, especially at the ranges you’d want to use the burst fire mode.



Pearl Changes

B Main: waist-high wall on left side (for attackers) of B Main. It can no longer completely hide an Agent.

Before:

After:

Mid Shops: Platform in Mid Shops is being extended to make it easier to push and clear this area.

Before:

After:

Mid Shops to Mid Plaza: Similar to the above change to Mid Shops, this corner has been removed to be less painful to clear.

Before:

After:

Mid Top: A wall in Mid Top has been pushed, removing the cover and a 50-50 check. Defenders can now challenge mid slightly easier.

Before:

After:

A Art: This space is being simplified so there are fewer areas to check, making it easy for both sides to move through.

Before:

After:

B Link: The box currently being used as cover by attackers pushing this area has been hard to clear for defenders. It’s now reduced to half of its original height, while the stack of boxes closer to the site has been moved to the other side

Before:

After:

A Main: The cut out on the wall of A Main is being removed to simplify the area, and makes it slightly easier for Defenders to push.

Before:

After:

A Main to A Site: The choke is being tightened slightly to make smoking easier and gives Defenders a new spot for their utility. The cubby on the right is also being shallowed out.

Before:

After:

Social Updates

Disruptive Gameplay-based Behavior Indicator Dev note: We’ve introduced a feature that will show at the end of game screen, which players have been detected for engaging in disruptive gameplay-based behavior. This has been added to the following game modes: Unrated, Competitive, Spike Rush, and Replication, with more game modes to follow in the near future.



Bug Fixes

Fixed issue with KAY/O’s Zero/point sometimes incorrectly displaying enemies that were hit on KAY/O’s UI

Fixed a bug where Clutch Mutes would persist after the match ended

Fixed a bug that prevented you from being able to respond to a whisper by clicking on the Riot ID of the player who sent the whisper in Chat

Fixed a bug that caused the Social Panel to close when right-clicking into the Friend Note text field

Fixed a bug where pending invites would not disappear after all friends have left the Party

Fixed a bug where the incorrect system message was sent when accepting a friend request via the Match Tab in-game

These Pearl changes have already gone live for all VALORANT servers. For more VALORANT news, click here.