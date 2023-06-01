Whitecaps and Dynamo meet in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our Whitecaps-Dynamo prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Vancouver (4-5-5) had its two-game winning streak with clean sheets come to an end at the hands of Saint Louis City. The Canadian team’s quest in the CONCACAF Champions League was ended by LA FC weeks ago. Vancouver remains in contention for the Canadian Championship and the MLS.

The Dynamo (5-3-5) is building on its three-game unbeaten run in all competitions after getting 1-0 defats to Seattle and Minnesota. The Houston-based team is still trying to make a deep run in the US Open Cup while also maintaining a top-nine-or-better record in the Western Conference.

Here are the Whitecaps-Dynamo soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Whitecaps-Dynamo Odds

Vancouver Whitecaps FC: -150

Houston Dynamo FC: +360

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -136

Under 2.5 Goals: +112

How to Watch Whitecaps vs. Dynamo

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Bet365, TSN5

Time: 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT

Why Whitecaps Can Beat Dynamo

Vancouver currently holds the 19th-best record among 29 teams in Major League Soccer. The Whitecaps are in eighth place in the Western Conference, good enough for a spot in the qualification playoffs against Austin FC. The Canadian-based team has a 4-5-5 record, scoring 19 goals and acquiring 17 points in 14 games.

The Whitecaps managed to squeeze two wins out of the last five. Vancouver secured a 2-0 win against Seattle Sounders, courtesy of a Pedro Vite goal and a Stefan Frei own-goal. Vancouver is also set to appear in the Canadian Championship final against CF Montreal after routing York United in the quarterfinals (4-1) and Pacific FC (3-0) in the semifinals. After scoring 7-3 on aggregate against Honduras club Real CD Espana, the Whitecaps have been put out of the CONCACAF Champions League by Los Angeles FC. LA FC scored 3-0 on both legs of the quarterfinals.

However, the Whitecaps also lost to Portland Timbers, FC Dallas, and Saint Louis City in the last five games, scoring once in each game. This brings the Whitecaps’ tally of 17 goals conceded this season, but they still maintain a +2 goal differential, garnering 19 goals and 11 assists.

The Blue-and-White must need to maintain their offensive metrics of 14.8 total shots, 7.0 corners, and 1.4 goals per game on a 52.1% ball possession rate. They should also sharpen up on the defensive end, as they are also making decent matrices of 17.7 tackles, 10.5 interceptions, 16.8 clearances, and 2.8 saves per game along with five clean sheets.

The Village will be without defender Ali Ahmed, who is out with a concussion.

Coach Vanni Sartini should continue relying on Bryan White, who has five goals already. Julian Gressel will be looking to add to his tally of one goal and five assists; the same goes for Simon Becher who has four goals and one assist. 11 players have picked up at least one goal or assist for the Whitecaps. The Whitecaps are looking to improve their 4-2-1 home record at the BC Place, where they have scored 13 goals and surrendered only five goals.

Why Dynamo Can Beat Whitecaps

The Dynamo currently boasts the 18th-best record in the MLS, garnering a 5-3-5 record across 13 games. Aside from the USA’s top flight, the Dynamo remains in the US Open Cup and is set to take Chicago Fire in the quarterfinals.

The Orange Crush is currently on a three-game unbeaten run after a string of 1-0 defeats to Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United. El Naranja forced a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas, wherein Thorleifur Úlfarsson forced a goal to equal Jader Obrian’s effort. The Dynamo took revenge against MUFC after scoring 4-0 in full-time, with Corey Baird delivering a hat-trick and an assist to Ibrahim Aliyu. Houston’s recent home game against Austin FC resulted in a 2-1 win, where Hector Herrera and Ivan Franco appeared in the scoresheet to outshine Gyasi Zardes’ first goal in 22 minutes.

Houston is currently seventh in the Western Conference, good enough for a placement in the playoffs. The Dynamo’s away form has been horrendous this season, accounting for the second-worst record in the MLS as they have only notched two draws and four defeats in the six games played on the road. To add, they have only scored four goals and surrendered 10.

Ben Olsen will be trying to field his best team but he will do so without some key players. Ifunanyachi Achara, Teenage Hadebe, and Tate Schmitt are out for their injuries while Daniel Steres is questionable as he deals with a hip injury.

Amine Bassi is set to lead the offensive line with five goals, while Hector Herrera looks to add to his tally of three goals and two assists. Daniel Steres has one goal and one assist while Corey Baird has two dimes. Ivan Franco also has two goal involvements. The Dynamo will need to tally 10.6 total shots, 4.5 corner kicks, 10.5 successful dribbles, and 1.0 goals per game, and they remain perfect in the penalty spot (4-4).

Final Whitecaps-Dynamo Prediction & Pick

The Whitecaps have been struggling as of late, but they have been much better in the offensive aspect. The over is expected to be hit but Vancouver will be looking to please its home fans.

Final Whitecaps-Dynamo Prediction & Pick: Vancouver Whitecaps (-150), Over 2.5 goals (-136)