Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia's massive game got high praise from Deion Sanders Jr. Sanders, the owner of Well Off Media and the brother of presumptive 2025 first-round NFL draft pick Shedeur Sanders, knows a lot about great QB play but his X post about Pavia, who was almost an HBCU star at Jackson State University put a lot into perspective

“Diego Pavia….Bro has an incredible story! He was also supposed to come to Jackson State. Good game, You deserve it. Congratulations my brother,” Sanders said in his post.

Pavia indeed could've ended up at Jackson State when Deion Sanders was the coach for the SWAC program. Per a feature on Pavia in the New York Times, Sanders offered him a scholarship. However, the starting quarterback for the team was already solidified: Shedeur Sanders. After a stint at New Mexico State where he wowed the college football world with his arm talent, he headed to Vanderbilt.

Pavia was a key component of one of the biggest upsets in college football history. The Commodore quarterback outplayed Heisman trophy contender Jalen Milroe as he finished the amazing upset, throwing for 252 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16/20 passing. Pavia's poise in the game led his team to a historic victory and his postgame comments put the whole moment into perspective.

“It's all God's timing, literally from the jump. God gave me a vision when I was a little kid. I am super thankful. I am super thankful for a guy like Eli Stowers. Look at this!”

Vanderbilt has a lot to celebrate with this victory. This is the program's first win over Alabama on their home field in forty years and their first win over the number-one ranked team in college football in their history. They previously were 0-60 against AP top-ranked teams in their history. Now, they look to continue their winning momentum as they head off to face Kentucky next week.