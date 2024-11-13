As Vanderbilt football quarterback Diego Pavia deals with a lawsuit to the NCAA, the focus for the team is on his health heading into their next matchup on Nov. 23 against No. 22 ranked LSU. Pavia has been dealing with injuries the past few weeks as Commodores head coach Clark Lea provides a murky update on the senior signal-caller.

In the loss to South Carolina last Saturday, Pavia went down with what was a lower-body injury in the second half of the game where the team struggled as a whole, resulting in a 28-7 defeat. He would enter the medical tent after the injury and then was taken to the locker room, where he would not return to the contest as Lea said to the media that the expected listing for Pavia would be “somewhere between questionable and probable,” according to 247 Sports.

“Nothing came out of that South Carolina game that structurally told us he wasn't gonna be available to play,” Lea said on the SEC coaches' teleconference. “I'd imagine we'll list him somewhere between questionable and probable. He's not practicing this week, but there's probably about 20 guys that aren't practicing. That's more the need to rest and recover guys, he is in the training they're doing — those guys that aren't on the practice field.”

“He says he's feeling well,” Lea continued. “He says he needs this week, but we'll plan on him being with us at practice on Sunday and having a normal week.”

Pavia has led an impressive season for the Vanderbilt football team with incredible feats like their win over huge programs such as Auburn and even the University of Alabama on Oct. 5, as they were No. 1 in the country at the time.

Vanderbilt football's Clark Lea on where the offense needs to improve

They even put up a great fight against the No. 5 team at the time in the University of Texas, losing 27-24 on Oct. 26. However, it was a disappointing outing for the Commodores in their last outing, as Lea would point out the battle up front and how they've been frustrated in that aspect.

“We've not won at the point of attack offensively,” Lea said. “There are a couple of things there we're looking at. Obviously, you're gonna look to design around the matchups on the offensive line, but you're also gonna try to coach a little more connectedness to the technique — the fundamental, technical aspects of the game that are creating some of the issues.”

“Our offensive line is engaged in practice this week,” Lea continued. “They're working hard, working together to make the improvements needed to get some of those plays started. That's really where our focus is right now. It's on the front. We believe in those guys, and they've had success this year. But we've run up against a couple of tough defensive lines and don't feel like we've played well enough to win. So we have to make those improvements.”

Pavia has thrown for 1,843 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 628 yards and five scores. With Pavia dealing with the NCAA in a lawsuit, he hopes to suit up against LSU to bring back the Commodores on track as they are 6-4 on the season, 3-3 in conference play.