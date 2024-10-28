As Vanderbilt football star Diego Pavia has received praise due to his performances in several games against mighty opponents, like how they upset the University of Alabama, the same almost happened again facing the University of Texas. While Pavia is asking for specific aspects to EA Sports for the college football video game in the past, he has to now worry about an injury suffered last Saturday in the 27-24 loss.

Commodores head coach Clark Lea would provide an update to Pavia who left the game briefly in the second quarter after being tackled while scrambling, but would come back and finish the game. There is no doubt he's been banged up this season as Lea wouldn't say specifics since he didn't know at the time, but called him a “fighter” according to On3 Sports.

“You know, as far as I know, and we’ll need to get an assessment afterwards, so I don’t wanna comment on, you know, obviously he finished the game out. He was banged up there and needed attention,” Lea said. “I thought Nate came in and was able to do a good job and get a conversion. But this is going to be Diego’s – the reality of him closing the season out. He’s taken hits. He’s played tough. I thought he was gutsy tonight in the way he led the offense at the end. And he’s a fighter.”

Vanderbilt football's Diego Pavia is “resilient” per Clark Lea

As people were making predictions of how Pavia would play against the Longhorns, he ended up throwing for 143 yards and two touchdown passes while rushing for 67 yards and tacking on another score. Despite the injury, Lea was not surprised in the slightest to see the Senior finish the game with the rest of his teammates.

“It’s no surprise that he closed the game out. We’ll see where he is tonight and tomorrow and plot a course forward. But as we strand right now, I don’t foresee any time missed,” he said. “I think he’s a pretty resilient kid who’s tough, and I think he’s going to be OK.”

“He’s obviously a guy I have a ton of respect for. He’s a great tone setter in our program,” Lea continued. “There’s a toughness there that very few in my coaching career I’ve seen exhibit. And you’re just never going to count him out.”

While fans will wait and see what happens with Pavia, the Vanderbilt football team are 5-3, 2-2 in conference play, as their next game will be against the Auburn on Nov. 2.