It's been four days since the Vanderbilt Commodores scored the biggest win in program history, a stunning 40-35 victory over the No 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, and the shockwaves of this upset are still reverberating throughout the college football world. In the blink of an eye, Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia has become a household name thanks to his 16-for-20, two touchdown, 308 total yards performance. Some would say it was even Johnny Manziel-esque.

On this week's episode of the Big Bets on Campus podcast, former Texas A&M Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel named Diego Pavia his MVP of the week, and went as far as declaring Pavia's success against Alabama “a performance for the ages.”

Johnny Manziel knows a little something about having a performance for the ages against the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was just twelve years ago when Manziel, then just a redshirt freshman at Texas A&M, led the Aggies to a shocking upset over Alabama in Tuscaloosa. After accounting for 345 of Texas A&M's 418 yards of offense, “Johnny Football” had become a national sensation.

Diego Pavia channeling Johnny Football to lead Vanderbilt this year

This is not the first time that Pavia and Manziel have been in each other's orbit this season. Ahead of Vanderbilt's first game of the season against Virginia Tech, Pavia had been referred to as “a poor man's Trace McSorely” by a Hokies defender. This didn't go over too well inside of the Vandy locker room.

“I had to show them what I do. I feel like I'm more of a comparison to Johnny Football. That's who I am,” Pavia said after the upset win over Virginia Tech, per Robbie Weinstein of 247Sports.

Knowing that Vanderbilt's senior quarterback is a fan of his, Johnny Manziel went out of his way to pop into a recent Diego Pavia interview with ESPN.

Pavia and the Commodores will look to build on this program-defining win this Saturday night when they visit the Kentucky Wildcats.