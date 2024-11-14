ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic kicks off the prelims with a fight in the flyweight division between Veronica Hardy and Eduarda Moura. Hardy comes into this fight with a ton of momentum winning her last three fights meanwhile, Moura suffered her first career loss when she dropped a close split decision in her last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Hardy-Moura prediction and pick.

Veronica Hardy (9-4-1) has had a bit of a career resurgence ever since her lopsided defeat to Bea Malecki back in 2020. After a three-year layoff, she has rattled off three straight wins with her most recent win coming against JJ Aldrich. Now, Hardy will look to extend her longest UFC winning streak when she takes on Eduarda Moura this weekend at UFC 309.

Eduarda Moura (10-1) secured her UFC contract after a dominant performance on the Contender Series in 2023. She looked great in her UFC debut securing the second-round submission however, her hype was halted a bit after a loss to Denise Gomes and after that loss and back-to-back misses on the scale, she will be taking her talents to the flyweight division. Now, “Ronda” gets to showcase her abilities in her new weight class when she takes on Veronica Hardy this weekend at Madison Square Garden.

Here are the UFC 309 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 309 Odds: Veronica Hardy-Eduarda Moura Odds

Veronica Hardy: -135

Eduarda Moura: +114

Over 2.5 rounds: -330

Under 2.5 rounds: +240

Why Veronica Hardy Will Win

Last Fight: (W) JJ Aldrich – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 3 (1 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Veronica Hardy is looking to make a statement against Eduarda Moura at UFC 309, thanks to her impressive momentum and strategic mindset. Currently riding a three-fight winning streak, Hardy has demonstrated significant growth in her skills since returning to the octagon after a three-year hiatus. Her recent performances, particularly her unanimous decision win against JJ Aldrich, showcase her striking accuracy and ability to absorb pressure. Hardy's approach emphasizes continuous improvement and adaptability, which are crucial when facing a formidable opponent like Moura, who is coming off her first career loss.

Moreover, fighting at Madison Square Garden adds an emotional edge for Hardy, who trains in New York and has expressed excitement about competing in such a legendary venue. This home advantage could enhance her performance as she aims for a fourth consecutive win. While Moura has shown promise with a strong record, Hardy's experience and recent success make her the favorite in this matchup. Ultimately, Hardy's focus on skill development and her current form should lead her to victory this weekend.

Why Eduarda Moura Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Denise Gomes – DEC

Last 5 :4-1

Finishes: 9 (4 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Eduarda Moura is set to triumph over Veronica Hardy at UFC 309, and several factors contribute to her potential success. Moura boasts an impressive 10-1 record, showcasing her ability to finish fights with a blend of striking and grappling skills. Despite her recent split decision loss to Denise Gomes, she has a track record of five submissions and four knockouts, indicating her capacity to secure victories decisively. Her striking accuracy stands at 57%, significantly higher than Hardy's 45%, suggesting that Moura can capitalize on openings more effectively during exchanges.

Additionally, Moura's physical attributes may provide her with an edge in this matchup. Standing at 5'6″ with a 66-inch reach, she has the height and reach advantage over Hardy, who is 5'4″ with a 64-inch reach. This could allow Moura to maintain distance while landing significant strikes. Furthermore, her grappling is where Moura will shine as she has the ability to takedown the smaller Hardy and dominate her on the mat until she finds the opening to synch in the submission and notch the 11th victory in her career.

Final Veronica Hardy-Eduarda Moura Prediction & Pick

This should be a great scrap to kick off this monumental UFC 309 PPV event. Hardy has never looked better and has truly grown over the years to become a more complete mixed martial artist meanwhile, Moura will need to do a better job at keeping up with the pace and potentially moving up to a new weight class might do good for her UFC career. Normally when a fighter moves up in weight they lose the size advantage they once had but not Moura, she will still have the clear size advantage over Hardy which will certainly help in this matchup. Ultimately, while Hardy is going to have the speed and technical striking advantage it will be the grappling of Moura that will negate that advantage as she will be relentless with her takedowns until she eventually finds the submission and gets back on track this weekend.

Final Veronica Hardy-Eduarda Moura Prediction & Pick: Eduarda Moura (+114), Under 2.5 Rounds (+240)