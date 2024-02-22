UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval continues on the prelims with a fight between Victor Altamirano and Felipe dos Santos in the flyweight division. Altamirano came up short in his bid up against a veteran flyweight in his last fight meanwhile, dos Santos put on a show in his short-notice debut loss at UFC 293. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Altamirano-dos Santosprediction and pick.
Victor Altamirano (12-3) secured his contract in the Contender Series back in 2021 which has paved the way to a 2-2 start to his UFC career. He most recently dropped a hard-fought decision against one of the mainstays in the flyweight division Tim Elliott. Now, Altamirano looks to get back on track when he takes on the dangerous Felipe dos Santos this weekend in Mexico City.
Felipe dos Santos (7-1) was a former LFA flyweight contender before getting his short-notice call up to fight one of the top contenders Manel Kape on very short notice in Australia at UFC 293. He definitely had some moments in that fight staggering Kape but the experience level of Kape showed and was deemed too much for him and he ultimately dropped the decision. Now, dos Santos will be looking to secure his first win inside the octagon when he takes on Victor Altamirano this weekend.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Mexico City Odds: Victor Altamirano-Felipe dos Santos Odds
Victor Altamirano: +245
Felipe dos Santos: -290
Over 2.5 rounds: -245
Under 2.5 rounds: +195
Why Victor Altamirano Will Win
Victor Altamirano won a razor-close split decision to secure a contract in the Contender Series back in 2021 only to drop his UFC debut in similar fashion to Carlos Hernandez. Since his debut he's been able to win two of his next three fights, most recently dropping a decision to UFC veteran Tim Elliott. Altamirano will look to get back into the win column when he takes on Felipe dos Santos in Mexico City.
Altamirano may not be the most flashy fighter in the flyweight division but he certainly has the ability to get some quality wins like he did against powerhouses like Vinicius Salvador and Daniel Lacerda. He likes to stay at range throwing a ton of kicks and punches to keep his opponents at bay and then mix in well-timed takedowns which will be the key to his success in this matchup against the dangerous dos Santos. As long as Altamirano can weather the early storm and mix in the takedowns he can score the upset and get back on track.
Why Felipe dos Santos Will Win
Felipe dos Santos made a name for himself in just a short amount of time in the UFC with a ridiculous showing against one of the top contenders in the flyweight division Manel Kape. While he didn't get the nod on the judge's scorecards he certainly gave Kape a run for his money and showed the UFC fans that he is an exciting prospect to watch out for. Now, he looks to do one better and finally get his first win inside the octagon when he takes on Victor Altamirano this weekend.
Felipe dos Santos is a Chute Boxe product and it shows in his fighting abilities. He has great Muay Thai striking skills with elite-level submission abilities. He can beat his opponents anywhere this fight takes place which makes him very dangerous in this fight for Altamirano. Dos Santos will need to keep his composure however and stay within his means because if he slips up just a bit someone who's as experienced as Altamirano can capitalize. If he is able to do that he should be able to notch his first victory inside the octagon.
Final Victor Altamirano-Felipe dos Santos Prediction & Pick
This has fireworks written all over it between these two flyweight prospects. Victor Altamirano is a fighter that does what he needs to do to get the job done as he did in his two UFC victories. Meanwhile, dos Santos is looking to put on an exciting fight every time he steps foot inside the octagon.
Ultimately, it's going to come down to whether or not dos Santos can keep his composure and expend all of his energy in the early going of this fight but unfortunately, that's the only way he knows how to fight, and seeing as Altamirano already has a win over an opponent very similar in Daniel Lacerda he should be able to weather the early storm mix in the takedowns with his rangy striking to get the nod on the judge's scorecards.
Final Victor Altamirano-Felipe dos Santos Prediction & Pick: Victor Altamirano (+245), Over 2.5 Rounds (-245)