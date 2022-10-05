Victor Wembanyama reveals how tall he actually is

The fascination with Victor Wembanyama is unquantifiable at this point. The French wunderkind fired up the hype machine in his exhibition contest against fellow top prospect Scoot Henderson on Tuesday night.

While his impact on the contest was virtually immeasurable, one way he can be measured is with good, old-fashioned measuring tape. Several outlets list him as 7-foot-4 in height, which towers him over current NBA giants already like Kristaps Porzingis and Joel Embiid. Wembanyama himself was able to set the record straight on his height after his jaw-dropping 37-point outburst – he’s 7-foot-3:

Victor Wembanyama told @MedcalfByESPN that he is 7-foot-3. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 5, 2022

It’s been documented and widely accepted around NBA circles that tall players have been known to undersell their true height with the hopes of changing the perception of their talent level. Guys like Kevin Garnett and Kevin Durant come to mind as secret seven-footers masquerading as 6-foot-11 or less.

But for a physical freak like Victor Wembanyama, going down an inch from 7-foot-4 probably doesn’t change the perception on him being an NBA oddity with proportions straight out of NBA 2K. Besides, at the end of the day it’s his play on the court that will do the talking in terms of how people will perceive him as he inches closer to an NBA career.

It’s only human, however, for onlookers to try to quantify the unquantifiable through whatever means they can. NBA Draft measurements and physical testing results are scrutinized endlessly despite them representing just a small part of what actually makes a player effective on the court.