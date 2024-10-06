The Minnesota Vikings walked out of London with a win against the New York Jets, but they also came out with an injury to one of their offensive players. Running back Aaron Jones left the game in the first quarter, as the last time he had the ball was a 24-yard catch from Sam Darnold. After the game, head coach Kevin O'Connell was hoping that Jones' injury wouldn't keep him out for long.

“Keeping my fingers crossed that that hopefully will be short term,” O'Connell said.

Jones finished the game with 29 yards on seven carries. He was replaced by Ty Chandler, who finished the game with 30 rushing yards on 14 carries.

It'll be interesting to see what Jones' availability will look like in the upcoming week and if he will miss any practice days.

Aaron Jones having fun with the Vikings

The Vikings are one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season so far, and they've been making plays on both sides of the ball. Aaron Jones signed with the Vikings in free agency, and after their game against the Houston Texans, Jones revealed that he's having fun on his new team.

“I'm having a blast. This is probably the most fun I am having in my career,” Jones. “We have a great group of guys in the locker room, great coaches and great fans. They affected the game many time. It was close to 100 decibels in here, and that's crazy. I've never seen that. Everyone has a piece of what's going on here.”

Hopefully, Jones will be able to come back as soon as possible and continue to have fun with a team that is currently 5-0 and clicking on all cylinders. If not, it looks as if they have the necessary depth to replace him while he recovers from his injury.