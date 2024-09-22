The Minnesota Vikings face a strong test in Week 3. Minnesota has a chance to go 3-0 if they can defeat the Texans in a crucial game for both sides. Thankfully the Vikings should have their best player on the field on Sunday.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell spoke with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Sunday morning about the injury status Justin Jefferson.

“Yeah I think the best thing about the whole week for us was the way Justin attacked it,” O'Connell said when asked what Vikings fans can expect from Justin Jefferson on Sunday. “From the moment that injury happened, all the way until Wednesday practice, getting out there and moving a little bit. Then as the week went on, he was pretty darn close to full as we got to the end of the week.”

O'Connell continued by dropping a spicy take about Justin Jefferson.

“I know Justin feels 100% today and I expect to see him play like that,” O'Connell said.

O'Connell also spoke about QB Sam Darnold, who has been hot through two games. He had the following to say when asked about how Darnold can keep it up.

“Yeah we just gotta, you know, control what we can as far as what's the next play, what's the very next snap,” O'Connell continued. “Second and what, first and 10, third and goal. Whatever it is, worry about that snap. What's my job, how do I help this team move the football forward, score points, protect the football. It's in the little details that bore some folks out there sometimes, but when it comes to playing this position he off to a great start.”

If Darnold keeps it up, the Vikings may be walking away with another victory today.

“He just has to maintain that focus for 60 more minutes again today against a really good team,” O'Connell concluded.

Vikings QB Sam Darnold shares mentality that's helped him succeed in Minnesota

The Vikings will need QB Sam Darnold to continue playing good football so he can get the ball to Jefferson.

Darnold is looking to revive his career in Minnesota, and he has gotten off to a great start. The veteran QB explained the mentality that has allowed him to persevere in the NFL during an interview with ESPN.

“I've learned a lot,” Darnold said per ESPN's Kevin Seifert. “I've had experiences where bad things have happened. And I think the more you play football, the more you understand you can't control everything out there and things are going to happen in the game.”

Darnold understands that his work is not yet done. The NFL season is always a grind and he needs to take this Vikings campaign week by week.

“But you've got to understand that you've got to put your head down and continue to work and continue to grind throughout these games,” Darnold continued. “Because at the end of the day, it's not about what happened in the past or on the previous play, but it's about the next one.”

The Vikings will try to go 3-0 on Sunday against a strong Houston Texans squad.