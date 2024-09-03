Minnesota sports icons Kevin Garnett and Randy Moss created one of the most iconic photos in the history of sports. The images conjure up good feelings for not only fans of both the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Timberwolves, but a bunch of sports fans who watched their exploits both on the field and the court starting in the 1990s. Two of those fans are the current Minnesota sports power duo: Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. According to reports that broke on Monday, Jefferson and Edwards are teaming up to recreate the iconic photo set.

Jefferson and Edwards are already two of the biggest stars in each of their respective sports. They are beloved not only by Minnesotans, but fans throughout the world. Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL and is only getting better with each year. Edwards is one of the leaders of a Timberwolves team that made it to the Western Conference Finals and is also on the rise. Based on replies on X and throughout the internet, their collaboration is likely one that will be must see.

Justin Jefferson has already cemented superstar status

The man also known as JJettas is coming off yet another excellent season. He had 68 receptions for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns in 2023, accumulating those stats over 10 games. He was out for a few games due to injury, the first time he missed a game since his rookie season. Entering his fifth season with the Vikings, Jefferson has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving each year, including an otherworldly 1,809 in 2022.

Now, he'll team up with a new starting quarterback in Sam Darnold, at least for 2024. First round pick JJ McCarthy out of Michigan is going to miss the entirety of the 2024 season due to injury, so it is officially the Darnold show. Whomever is at the signal caller spot for Minnesota, as long as Jefferson is healthy, then expect another strong season from one of the best playmakers in the NFL.

Anthony Edwards on his way to elite status

Fresh off a gold medal finish with Team USA men's basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Edwards is looking to prove that he's worth the $42 million he's being paid this upcoming season. He helped led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals before they fell to the eventual conference champions, the Dallas Mavericks. Coming off a 2023-24 season in which he averaged 25.9 points and 5.1 assists per game, Edwards is looking to take the next step and cement his own status as a superstar.

Teaming up with stud big men Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, Edwards will undoubtedly look to lead Minnesota to their first ever NBA Finals berth. Something that Garnett never did in his many years with the franchise, surprisingly enough. If Edwards is successful in that quest, then the first Larry O'Brien Trophy in team history might follow shortly afterwards.