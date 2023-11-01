Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah opens up on not getting a contract extension done with Justin Jefferson

One ongoing story in Minnesota this offseason was the failure for the Vikings to get a deal done with star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The fourth-year receiver is currently on his rookie contract, which was a four-year, $13.1 million deal. The Vikings will most likely pick up his fifth-year option, if they do not get a deal done sooner.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spoke about Jefferson's contract situation Wednesday.

“There’s a reason why (extensions) don’t normally get done two years early. And I’ll kind of leave it at that. You can look at salary cap and contracts and this and new money and all that stuff. There are just reasons why it’s harder to do at that period of time. But, the dialogue was always super positive. We think he’s the best receiver in the league. We want him to be a Viking for a long time. I think that’s how you start, and we’ll figure out the rest,” via Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

Justin Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in the NFL, and will certainly get paid in due time. Prior to going down with a hamstring injury this season that's caused him to miss the past three games, Jefferson led the league in receiving yards. Through five games, Jefferson had 36 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns. Jefferson is also the reigning receiving leader after finishing 2022 season with 128 receptions for 1,809 yards, winning Offensive Player of The Year.

The Vikings play the Atlanta Falcons this week. Jefferson is first eligible to return in Week 10.