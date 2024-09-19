The expectation for the Minnesota Vikings was that JJ McCarthy was supposed to start and get his feet wet. Unfortunately, the rookie signal caller got injured which left Kevin O'Connell with no choice but to field Sam Darnold. Since then, the squad has been on a roll and is even at the top of the NFC North. A lot of people were not expecting this type of start from them but Harrison Phillips already knew they were in good hands. He outlined how Darnold got his faith in his latest statement, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“I'm going to be honest with you, I really did. I remember going against this guy at USC all the time. This dude is unbelievable. We probably played him four of five times even in a Pac-12 title towards the end. He was just so elusive in the pocket and could make throws everywhere. I mean, it was probably the fifth time I was playing him that I was finally able to take him down. He's great,” the Vikings defensive menace said.

Sam Darnold's output for the Vikings

Kevin O'Connell has been getting the best out of his signal-caller despite the injury to JJ McCarthy. In fact, in the Vikings' latest win over the San Francisco 49ers, Darnold gunned for 268 passing yards while completing 17 out of his 26 attempts. He might have thrown an interception but he made sure to make up for it by darting two touchdowns.

This is precisely the reason why Harrison Phillips was excited to have him on the Vikings.

“So, when we signed him, I was really ecstatic. I have got my buddies back home asking about how the Vikings are going to be this year. I like our chances. Sam's a dawg. We drafted JJ and I just know that room was competing with one another. Sam's been fantastic so far and he's only going to get better,” Phillips declared.

The Houston Texans are up next in their schedule. Will they be able to continue this hot streak?