The Minnesota Vikings might have fallen short for the second game in a row, but Justin Jefferson continues to put together a Hall of Fame career. That's right, in just over three seasons of professional football, the superstar wide receiver has put himself on the fast track to Canton.

His latest historic triumph, which came in a 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football, is truly something to behold.

“Justin Jefferson eclipsed 5,000 career receiving yards tonight,” ESPN Stats & Info posted on X. “He reached the mark in 52 games, tying Hall of Famer Lance Alworth for the fewest games needed in NFL history. Tonight also marked Jefferson’s 5th career game with 10 receptions and 150 receiving yards, the most by a player before turning 25 in NFL history.”

Let the greatness sink in. The 24-year-old just keeps raising the bar for himself. His elite connection with quarterback Kirk Cousins was on full display in Lincoln Financial Field. Jefferson tallied 11 receptions for 159 yards. His night, and that of the Vikings, would have been much better, though, had he not fumbled the ball just short of the end zone.

The uncharacteristic blunder was undoubtedly a huge difference-maker in the game. That being said, a Minnesota comeback would not have even been possible without No. 18's herculean effort. Moreover, the team had three additional lost fumbles in what was a far sloppier game than the score might indicate.

With Cousins still slated for free agency at the end of this season, the front office has a lot of questions to address. But a new contract for Justin Jefferson might have to be the top priority after this latest performance. If the wins don't start coming, though, these type of monster numbers will be denied the amount of recognition they deserve.