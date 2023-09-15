Justin Jefferson is widely considered as the best wide receiver in the National Football League. Jefferson and the Vikings had their chance to shine on Thursday night against the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

With a sky-high net worth in 2023, Jefferson's value to the team is well known. Jefferson and the Vikings weren't predicted to beat the Eagles according to the latest Week 2 NFL picks, but battled strong in the second quarter, nearly taking the lead before halftime.

What unfolded just before the end of the second quarter in Philadelphia has many fans on X in their feelings while questioning the rules that led to the Vikings' turnover.

Justin Jefferson fumbles the ball at the goal line which is ruled a touchback and the Eagles take over 👀 Good call or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/0WIvWCbVia — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 15, 2023

Responses varied wildly on social media in regards to how the play and ruling unfolded.

“Horrendous rule,” one fan said in response on X.

“Good call, terrible rule,” another fan said.

“Bad call. A completed pass and a fumble which went out of bounds. It should have been Vikings ball on the 1 yard line,” another fan added, also on X.

As of halftime the Eagles held a 13-7 lead over the Vikings with Jefferson having caught 5 passes for 57 yards and zero touchdowns. The Vikings were led by T.J. Hockensen's 37 yards and a touchdown on the evening. Kirk Cousins had 140 yards passing on 13-of-17 completions.

The Eagles, meanwhile, outpaced the Vikings in total yards with 209 at halftime to 142 for Minnesota. They led 13 to 9 in first downs while outrushing the visiting team 133 yards to 9.

Philadelphia made it a 20-7 game in the third quarter after a Cousins fumble and recovery.

A different angle on the play showed a clear picture of what happened.

This Justin Jefferson fumble went over the pylon and was ruled a touchback 😳 pic.twitter.com/LonOv2u6Fj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 15, 2023

“This rule needs to go. Penalizing effort,” one fan said in response.

“It’s a weird rule,” another fan concluded. “If it goes out at the half yard line we get it where he lost control. You shouldn’t be punished when you’re about to score.”