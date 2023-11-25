Vikings WR Justin Jefferson revealed just how "crazy" the vitriol he received was coming from fantasy football managers amid his injury.

Due to the sheer accessibility of social media, fans can now interact more easily than ever with professional athletes. This, however, has not necessarily been a good thing. In particular, Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has missed the past six games due to a hamstring strain, has been the subject of plenty of online harassment to the point that he decided that deleting his Instagram and Twitter (X) accounts would be what's best for his mental health.

During a press conference on Friday night, the Vikings wideout revealed just how “crazy” the vitriol he received was coming from frustrated fantasy football managers who have had to deal with his absence from the gridiron.

“Y’all have no idea. It’s honestly crazy, the amount of people that really criticize you and talk very, very bad about you, calling you different names. You’re just trying to be healthy and trying to be your best on the field,” Jefferson said, via Max Dible of Heavy. “At the end of the day, it is what it is. I’m more worried about my team and me being healthy.”

At this point, with the Vikings still in contention for a playoff spot, getting Justin Jefferson back healthy and in game shape will be crucial. In fact, Jefferson didn't shut down the possibility of him suiting up for their Monday night clash against the Chicago Bears. And if putting his social media accounts on ice for now helps in that regard, then that truly is the best decision he could have ever made.

That is especially the case as Jefferson revealed that the harassment he has been receiving has only been coming mostly from social media, instead of in person.

“I don’t really step out too much for me to hear it in public. But social media is a big part of day-to-day life nowadays, so of course I see it everywhere on social media,” Jefferson added.

Before Justin Jefferson sustained a hamstring injury in Week 5, he had been on a tear, tallying a total of 571 receiving yards during that span amid the Vikings' rough start to the season.