The Vikings' superstar wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, hints at a possible return to action for the Monday Night game against the Bears.

The Minnesota Vikings have shown much improvement despite losing their last game to the Denver Broncos. Justin Jefferson has been out with an injury for several weeks, but there is hope he'll return soon.

With that said, the star hinted that he may return for the next game against the Chicago Bears on Monday, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. However, Jefferson did not guarantee he'd be ready to go for the Vikings.

“Justin Jefferson said his hamstring recovery is going well and that he has reached top speeds during practice. He wasn't ready to say if he thinks he can play Monday night though. ‘If I'm feeling good, I will play,' he said. More to come.”

That's nothing but good news for the Vikings. With the playoffs approaching, now is the perfect time to have Justin Jefferson return. Especially considering he's arguably the best wide receiver in football. But only time will tell if he'll be ready to go. The game isn't until Monday, November 27. So he still has several days to get right.

When healthy, Jefferson has been as efficient as ever. This season he's only played five games, but he's recorded 36 receptions, 571 yards, and three touchdowns. Rookie Jordan Addison has stepped up in a big way this season and so has TJ Hockenson. Once Justin Jefferson returns, the Vikings will once again have one of the best passing attacks in the league.

The Vikings have a bye week in Week 13. So, if Jefferson is a no-go against the Bears, then he'll likely return to action in Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders on December 10.