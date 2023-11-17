The Minnesota Vikings list Justin Jefferson's official injury designation for the team's matchup against the Denver Broncos.

The Minnesota Vikings have somehow been one of the hottest teams in the NFL after Justin Jefferson fell to injury. They're in the heat of the playoff race without him, but of course, the franchise would love to have its superstar wide receiver back in the lineup.

He could be on his way to returning soon, though, as the Vikings have officially listed him as questionable for Minnesota's game against the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The Vikings officially list WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) as questionable for their game vs. the Broncos.”

At the very least, this is a nice step forward. Even if Justin Jefferson doesn't play, he should be good to go by Week 12. But the fact he's questionable is only good news for the Vikings.

The Vikings' offense has been on a tear with Josh Dobbs under center. He's been consistent throwing the ball and has done a great job feeding the top targets available. Both TJ Hockenson and Jordan Addison have been major beneficiaries of Dobbs playing at quarterback.

With that said, and understanding the caliber of player that Jefferson is, he should be able to make an immediate impact if he does play against the Broncos. Even if Denver's defense has looked like an elite unit in the last few games.

The Vikings will likely monitor their superstar receiver and either rule him in or out by Sunday morning at the latest. Before falling to injury, Justin Jefferson was balling out as usual. He's reeled in 36 receptions for 571 yards, and three touchdowns through five games. His return is detrimental for the Vikings' playoff hopes.