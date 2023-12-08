It's official! Vikings superstar WR Justin Jefferson will return from injury in Week 14 against the Raiders.

The Minnesota Vikings have missed superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson for the last seven games as he recovered from a hamstring injury. As the Vikings return from their bye, though, to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, Jefferson is officially coming back.

“Vikings All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson is officially off the injury report and set to make his return Sunday at Las Vegas,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, just a minute after the Vikings website posted a hype video of the WR with the caption “Take Flight 18.”

The Vikings lost the Week 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs where Jefferson went out with an injury and then lost quarterback Kirk Cousins for the season three weeks later. Despite missing their two biggest offensive stars, the Vikes went on a five-game winning streak after that Chiefs loss.

However, the Vikings headed into its Week 13 bye on a two-game skid and now face the Raiders in Week 14 at 6-6 on the season.

Getting Jefferson back will be a huge boost to a team that is in a desperate battle for a playoff spot. Minnesota currently holds the No. 5 seed in the NFC, but that is due to tie-breakers. Their 6-6 record is tied with the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Rams, so any loss by the Vikings could dramatically hurt their postseason chances.

Jefferson, a three-time Pro Bowler and the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, was having another excellent season when he went out. Through five games he has 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns. That works out to 7.2 receptions and 114.2 yards per game.