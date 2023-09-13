After dropping their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings find themselves in a familiar spot heading into Week 2: awaiting a road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles are coming off a not-so-impressive win over the New England Patriots but have the advantage of being at home on their side in the short week leading up to the Thursday Night showdown. They also have one of the best rosters in football, including a deep defensive line and a star cornerback in Darius Slay, who gave Jefferson some real problems in a matchup last season.

Slay picked off a pair of passes and Jefferson tallied only six catches for 48 yards in the Vikings' 24-7 loss to the Eagles in Week 2 of the 2022 season. Now, Jefferson is out to even the score. He is excited to face Slay again and relishes in the matchup against fellow stars, according to Judd Zulgad of Vikings Wire.

“It’s always going to be a great battle with the top corners in the league,” Jefferson said, via Vikings Wire. “I’m always excited to have those type of matchups. But definitely we have some things we’ve got to get back [at] them on. Having the loss last year, not having those plays we wanted last year. There’s definitely some tension going into the game.”

As one of the very best wide receivers in the game, Jefferson is going to be the main target for guys like Slay. He got off to a strong individual start in Week 1, recording 150 yards and catching nine of his 12 targets, though his second half was far less productive than the first. Slay will make him work hard for everything he gets.

The matchup will be tough on the other side, too. Slay will have his hands full with Jefferson as James Bradberry, the Eagles' CB2, enters the week in concussion protocol. With linebacker Nakobe Dean on the IR, Philly's depth on defense will be tested.

The Vikings have a tough situation facing them in Week 2 but a win against the best team in the NFC (and arguably the NFL) could galvanize the squad.