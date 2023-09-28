While the Minnesota Vikings have arguably the best WR in the league in Justin Jefferson on their roster, they still started the year out 0-3. But despite their horrid start, Jefferson doesn't want the Vikings to blow things up.

With the Vikings struggling, pundits around the league have already speculated on potential trades or even Minnesota's 2024 NFL Draft plan. Jefferson is blocking out all that noise and wants to focus on the now, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

“I'm tired of people saying that we're looking into next season or all of the trades and stuff like that,” Jefferson said. “We're focused still on this season. We have a lot more games to go and we have a lot to accomplish this season.”

“We're still focused in, and we still have the same goal as we had before the season,” Jefferson continued. “We just need to fix a few things and I feel we'll be back on track.”

While Minnesota wasn't able to sign Jefferson to an extension before the season, the Vikings won't be trading him anytime soon. Quarterback Kirk Cousins on the other hand has heard his name come up in trade rumors frequently. While the Vikings could look to offload their quarterback and look to the future, Jefferson thinks Minnesota can still win this season.

The Vikings will have their first opportunity to turn things around in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers. Justin Jefferson sees the vision and still sees a world with Minnesota in the playoffs, despite their dreadful start.