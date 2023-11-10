The latest Justin Jefferson injury update from the Vikings lists the WR as questionable ahead of Week 10 vs the Saints

After pulling out a miraculous win, led by new Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs, the team got even more surprising good news heading into their Week 10 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. The latest Justin Jefferson injury update is that the All-Pro wide receiver is questionable — not out or doubtful — for Sunday.

“The #Vikings are listing WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on Friday afternoon.

This is huge news for the Vikings that suggests they could be getting their superstar pass-catcher back as soon as this week.

Ahead of this latest Justin Jefferson injury update, the three-time Pro Bowl WR hadn’t played since hurting his hamstring in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. After that, the team put him on injured reserve, guaranteeing that he would at least miss Week 6, 7, 8, and 9.

While Jefferson sat on the injured list, the Vikings started to turn things around from their atrocious 1-4 start. The team won three straight, but in the third game, it lost quarterback Kirk Cousins for the season with an Achilles injury.

However, they traded for Josh Dobbs at the 2023 NFL trade deadline, and after leading the team to an improbable victory last week, the journeyman will start for the Vikings in Week 10 against the Saints. And the fact that he may have Jefferson back is exciting for Vikes fans.

When Jefferson left to go on IR, he led the team with 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns. Despite missing a month of Vikings games, he is still first on the team in receiving yards, third in catches (behind TJ Hockenson and Jordan Addison), and tied for second in receiving TDs behind the rookie Addison.