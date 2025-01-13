A “players coach” is something of a rarity in the modern NFL, but it appears that Minnesota Vikings' Kevin O'Connell has met the criteria.

The Vikings reached the NFC playoffs for the second time since O'Connell took over as head coach in 2022. Veteran cornerback Shaq Griffin sees clear similarities between O'Connell's ability as a leader, and his former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

“The vibe he goes with is that he wants us to show our personalities and be exactly who we are,” Griffin said, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert. “That makes it easy to come play hard for a guy like that. He's not asking us to be something we're not. It reminds me of Pete, and I think you can name on one hand how many coaches are like Pete Carroll.”

Griffin, who joined the Vikings in 2023, played four seasons in Seattle to begin his career. It's not surprising that he's found a clear connection between the coaching styles of O'Connell and Carroll. The impactful relationships with the players, and how it's translated to success.

“Young guys need structure, and I get that,” Griffin said. “They're going to have to have coaches yell at them to know you really care about them getting better. Older teams have the guys that can handle it and do well with a coach like Pete Carroll or [O'Connell].

“You don't need to remind them that they need to get treatment, or they need to be on time, or that it's time to get serious because we've got a game. If they hadn't learned to do that, they probably wouldn't have made it this long in the league.”

Other players and coaches have praised O'Connell for how he's fostered trust and camaraderie within the organization, as it's no easy feat with NFL talent.

Kevin O'Connell has reshaped the Vikings franchise

The Vikings have experienced two 13-win campaigns with O'Connell as head coach, and are prepared for a potential Super Bowl run in the 2024-25 NFC playoffs.