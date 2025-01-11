With the Wild Card Weekend kicking off on Saturday, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning joined Kevin Clark on This Is Football to discuss the coaches leading each team in the postseason. To reach the playoffs, a team must be well-coached. And when asked which coach Manning would've liked to be coached by, he didn't hesitate when selecting Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell.

“I just like how he does it, and I'm just an observer,” Manning said. “I think that moment when Darnold jumps into the locker room and they celebrate a couple of weeks ago, he's just standing back, watching. It just kinda tells you everything you know about Kevin O'Connell that, hey, it's about the players.

“It's about [O'Connell] putting them in a position to succeed. … You see this kind of smile on his face. He's got no ego. I think he's a dynamic play-caller. So, I'm going with Kevin O'Connell.”

And while Manning decided to pick the example with Sam Darnold following their 27-25 win against the Green Bay Packers, there are plenty of instances that show how genuine O'Connell is.

Although the former quarterback didn't hesitate to give O'Connell his well-deserved flowers, Manning also gave Darnold his much-needed respect.

While it's been a long journey for the No. 3 overall pick in 2018, Darnold appears to have finally landed in the right spot with the Vikings under O'Connell.

Beginning his NFL career with the New York Jets under Adam Gase was clearly not a recipe for success. And after a few trips to other teams following his time in New Jersey, O'Connell and the Vikings seem to have revived Darnold's career, as the seven-year veteran prepares for his first playoff start.

With that being the case, Clark asked Manning about what lessons he's taken away from Darnold's patience throughout a rocky start to his NFL career. And as someone who saw struggles within his own rookie season on the Indianapolis Colts, Manning made sure to give Darnold the credit he deserved.

“Yeah, there's definitely a lesson, but also, it's not just guaranteed,” Manning said “I think a lot of the credit has to go to [Sam Darnold] for his determination and kind of, what do they call it, stick-to-itiveness. He's stayed the course. He's been in different systems and that's not easy.

“Look, whether you're on the same team for five years, or you're on different teams, that's different offensive coordinators, different systems, different cultures, that's not easy. And [Sam Darnold] has embraced it everywhere he's been. He's been a pro, he's picked up the system. I mean, in San Francisco last year, you hear stories about him always being ready to step in, picking up the system, and being a good wingman for the starting quarterback in Purdy, so a lot of credit goes to him.

“But yeah, there's definitely a lesson that just because it doesn't work out right away in the guy's first stop, let's just write him off forever. Also, it's a little bit on the quarterback, too, to kind of stick with it and realize, hey, maybe my chapter, my journey is not finished yet. There's another step for me. But, it's been fun to see his success. He's played outstanding football. I was watching some film this week, I mean, he's made some big-time throws in critical situations, and it's hard to believe you're 14-3 and have to go on the road. Something doesn't seem right about that, but it's been fun to watch.”

And as the Vikings look to take down the Rams on Monday night at State Farm Stadium to wrap up the first round of the NFL Playoffs, O'Connell has Manning's rooting interest behind him.