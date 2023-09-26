The Minnesota Vikings are 0-3 to start the 2023 season, a woefully disappointing result for the reigning NFC North champs. There are numerous issues with the team but one of them is something they can nip in the bud immediately: turnovers. More specifically, fumbles.

Fumbles have been a massive issue for the Vikings all season long and something that head coach Kevin O'Connell was eager to fix heading into Week 3. But ball control problems proved costly in the home matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. O'Connell is making it clear that the Vikings must secure the ball more effectively, according to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune.

“Either guys are going to do it or we're going to have to put guys in the game that have ball security,” O'Connell said, via the Star Tribune. “…We need to end every snap with the football in our hands. That's going to be a continued urgency and emphasis, and we're going to continue to do it, do it differently and emphasize it different ways until that value is received. Because that is a losing formula.”

The Vikings' offensive drives end in a turnover 24.2 percent of the time. Only the Las Vegas Raiders, at 25 percent, are worse offenders and no other team is above 23 percent. Minnesota's seven fumbles are tied for the third most in the NFL. Kirk Cousins already has three and the Vikes' key playmakers — Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and Alexander Mattison — are all culprits. Jefferson's even went out of the endzone, costing them a key scoring opportunity in their Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Mattison was spared on the times he lost the ball against LA but they underscore just how bad the problem is.

O'Connell is far from blameless in the Vikings' losing streak — his decision not to spike the ball on the potential game-winning drive in Week 3 was highly controversial. Still, Minnesota giving up the ball is extremely costly. Not only does it surrender chances to score but it puts their defense, which is the weaker of the two sides of the ball, in a tougher spot.

A Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers gives the Vikings the chance to turn to a fresh page for the season and get back to their winning ways.