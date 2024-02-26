The Minnesota Vikings lost quarterback Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles during the 2023 season and just four months out, the veteran appears to be doing well in rehab.
Cousins shared a video of his progression on Monday where he's mobile and already throwing short passes.
The Vikings are expected to initiate contract talks with Cousins at the NFL Scouting Combine. The signal-caller will be the top quarterback in the upcoming free-agent market but there's a strong belief he will end up back in Minnesota. After all, they do not have a better option under center and Cousins is a very reliable QB at the NFL level.
Before the injury, Kirk Cousins threw for 2,331 yards and 18 touchdowns against only five picks last season in eight contests. He was on track for one of his best campaigns to date. There will surely be competition for his services, but the Vikings are clearly confident they can lock him down on a new deal. The front office has expressed their desire to move forward with Cousins as their QB1.
By the looks of it, the Achilles injury shouldn't affect Cousins' availability for the 2024 season, which is still many months away. Free agency opens in 16 days and it's important to note that Minnesota is the only team that can speak to him prior to that as his contract will void on March 13th, per ESPN.
While the Vikings have missed the playoffs in four of the six seasons with Kirk Cousins leading the way, he proved last year that he's still got something left in the tank.