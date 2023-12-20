Kirk Cousins admitted that a return from injury this season is unlikely, but his wife is still holding out hope.

During a recent appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Kirk Cousins addressed returning from injury for a potential Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl appearance.

“I think Aaron's (Rodgers) injury was about eight weeks ahead of mine, so that's essentially two months,” Cousins said. “For him to come back, let's say he does come back, you basically need to add eight weeks to that for when I could come back. When you start to do that math, you end up past the Super Bowl.

“I said to my wife, because she said, ‘do you think you could play in the Super Bowl?' And I said, ‘well, if they make it to the Super Bowl without me, they're probably not going to want to play me in that game if they got that far without me.' So I would be the first one there cheering them on and would love to get fitted for a ring but I don't know that I'd be the one playing.”

Will Kirk Cousins return this season?

Kirk Cousins used Aaron Rodgers' injury return timetable as an example. There were previously rumors that Rodgers could have returned as soon as Week 16 or 17, although he recently said that is unlikely since the New York Jets are out of playoff contention.

And it is also unlikely that Cousins would play again this season, even if Minnesota shocked the NFL world and made a Super Bowl run. Nevertheless, his wife Julie is still holding out hope.

“My wife is holding out hope that somehow if Aaron can get back fast, then you add seven, eight weeks, that I'd be right there at the Super Bowl,” Cousins continued. “Who knows, we will see. This league's crazy.”