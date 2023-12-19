Breaking News! Aaron Rodgers is not coming back! But coming back! And maybe even coming back for two years! That’s the New York Jets quarterback’s message in a nutshell that he gave during his regular “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday” spot on the Pat McAfee Show.

As the 5-9 Jets sink further toward the bottom of the standings after a 30-11 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, Rodgers will not be coming back in the 2023 season from the Achilles injury he suffered four plays into Week 1.

However, Pat McAfee Show co-host Darius Butler asked the QB on Tuesday, “Will last season be the ‘Last Dance’ for A-Rod?”

“I don’t think so. I felt like when I came here I got kind of a renewed passion and love for the game, and everything has been amazing here,” Rodgers responded. I wanted at least two years, and I feel like this year is kind of a lost year. … I don’t think next year will be my last year.”

Rodgers, who turned 40 in December, says that the injury has actually helped him believe he can play at a high level after the big 4-0.

RECOMMENDED
Pac-12, NFL QBs - Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert, Jared Goff, Jake Browning
Ranking active NFL QBs from Pac-12 schools

Shane Shoemaker ·

Robert Saleh isn't feeling the pressure despite the Jets' embarrassing loss to the Dolphins
Jets' Robert Saleh brushes off job security questions after blowout loss to Dolphins

Jim Cerny ·

Jets HC Robert Saleh has devised a plan for both Zach Wilson and Trevor Siemian ahead of their Commanders matchup
Jets' Robert Saleh gives Zach Wilson, Trevor Siemian update ahead of Commanders clash

Dan Fappiano ·

“With some of the things that I’ve learned over the last year taking care of my body and surrounding myself with some great people who’ve been helping me with my nutrition and my functional training at an acute level, I feel like I can play more years, and I can be effective into my forties, which is crazy.”

As for how he feels about the Jets next season and beyond, Aaron Rodgers told the Pat McAfee Show crew, “It’s not a situation where we have to rebuild. We need to reload a little bit.”

Rodgers also mentioned some “tough decisions” the franchise will have to make moving forward to accommodate him, but it sounds like figuring out the starting QB situation isn’t one of them.