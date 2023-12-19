Fans are reacting unamused to Jets star Aaron Rodgers' quote on the Pat McAfee show.

While there was some online chatter of the possibility of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers coming back for the end of the season from an Achilles injury, it is not looking likely. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday and said that being medically cleared where he's at isn't “realistic” according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Being medically cleared as 100% healed is not realistic at 14 weeks,” Rodgers said.

Reactions of Jets fans and overall watchers of the NFL have used the quote made by Rodgers to poke fun at the former Super Bowl Champion. The reason being is that Rodgers has been teasing his return as early as the end of the season, but people feel that because the Jets are about to have a losing season, he's changing his tune.

There was a ton of replies under Rapoport's post on X (formerly known as Twitter) making fun of Rodgers such as user “Alex B.” where he accused the quarterback of wanting to grab attention.

“So basically Aaron was just looking for attention this whole time? Got it,” the X user said.

Another user named Alexis Kraft was even echoing what was said before about “changing his tune” seeing how the Jets this season have been a “dumpster fire.” This feeling has been amplified after New York laid a goose egg against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday, 30-0.

Even another user by the name of “Mikerophone” simply saying under Rapoport's post that “All of that circus for nothing lol” as Rodgers has teased his potential return on McAfee's shows before. The Jets are currently 5-8 with a game against the Washington Commanders set for Sunday.