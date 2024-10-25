The Minnesota Vikings are enjoying a surprisingly successful season in 2024. While Sam Darnold might not be the long-term answer at quarterback, he has played well, leading the Vikings to a 5-1 record heading into Week 8’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Unfortunately, Minnesota suffered a potentially significant loss as standout left tackle Christian Darrisaw injured his left knee Thursday night, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X. The fourth-year lineman has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The Vikings were attempting to run out the clock at the end of the first half with the score tied at 14 when Darrisaw was injured. With Minnesota backed up inside its own five yard line and less than a minute remaining before halftime, the Vikings handed off to Aaron Jones. While attempting to make a tackle, a defender slammed into Darrisaw’s leg, bending his left knee inward.

The Vikings lost LT Christian Darrisaw to a knee injury in Week 8

The Vikings selected Darrisaw with the 23rd overall pick in the 2021 draft out of Virginia Tech. He’s been an anchor for the offensive line since becoming a starter in his rookie season. The Vikings rewarded Darrisaw with a four-year, $113 million contract extension prior to the start of the season. The deal includes $77 million in guaranteed money.

A groin injury cost Darrisaw four games in his rookie season and he has missed 10 total games over his four-year career. It’s unclear if the knee injury will cost the 25-year-old blind side protector any time beyond Week 8.

The Vikings haven’t been able to establish the run game or the offense in the second half, settling for two field goals. Minnesota trails the Rams 28-20 at the two minute warning in the fourth quarter. The Vikings opened the season with five straight wins before suffering their first defeat to the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Despite the loss, the Vikings are still third in the most recent NFL Power Rankings.