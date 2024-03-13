The Minnesota Vikings are in the middle of a revamping this offseason with Kirk Cousins headed for Atlanta and Sam Darnold the likely new starter at quarterback. Meanwhile, one of the franchise's biggest stars, safety Harrison Smith, has been pondering a return in recent months.
The most recent Smith and Cousins news has had fans in their feelings and Cousins responded with a heartfelt farewell video. The possibility of a trade involving fellow team star Justin Jefferson was also discussed.
Coach Kevin O'Connell's team could look incredibly different by the time the trading season, free agency season and draft season are done, but that isn't stopping Smith from announcing a return to the Vikings.
Harrison Smith's Latest Contract News
Smith is a six-time Pro Bowler who has managed to stay effective even as he has become one of the elder statesmen among NFL defensive backs.
On Wednesday, reporter Tom Pelissero revealed that Smith has agreed to a restructured contract at age 35.
Smith will return for his 13th season with the team (not 12th as Pelissero reported in the Tweet below).
Six-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith has agreed to a restructured contract and will play a 12th season with the #Vikings at age 35, per sources.
The 29th overall pick in 2012, Smith has 34 career INTs, becoming one of the best safeties of his era… and he’s not done yet. pic.twitter.com/V2z0PNwa8H
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2024
Smith, Vikings' Title Chances
The Vikings have suddenly found themselves looking way up at the Detroit Lions in the NFC North as the Lions have become a Super Bowl contender. Meanwhile, Cousins' injuries last season and decision to bolt for Atlanta have left the team looking like a dicey proposition bet to win the NFC North again any time soon.
The Vikings added Aaron Jones from the rival Packers to their offensive backfield recently in one of the more shrewd, overlooked additions so far this offseason. If Jones can stay healthy and play up to this potential, a Vikings resurgence is possible. After all, Smith has seen it all, and he has the skills and leadership necessary to lead Minnesota forward into its next chapter.