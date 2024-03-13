The Minnesota Vikings will be going through major changes on offense after Kirk Cousins' departure for the Atlanta Falcons. However, the Vikings are still planning on having their top playmaker in Justin Jefferson.
Despite Cousins leaving, Minnesota has no interest in trading away Jefferson, via Dianna Russini and Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has “aggressively rejected” the idea of trading Jefferson.
Minnesota will still need to sign Jefferson to a long-term contract with his deal running out after the 2024 season. But the Vikings seem more committed to doling on a lucrative extension rather than trading Jefferson. Whether it's the recently signed Sam Darnold or another option under center, Minnesota wants their quarterback throwing passes to one of the best receivers in the NFL.
Injuries held Jefferson back in 2023, as it was the first time in his four-year career he wasn't voted to the Pro Bowl. Still, he managed to grab 68 passes for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns through 10 games. Over his 60 total games with the Vikings, Jefferson has caught 392 passes for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns. He is a three-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro, a Rookie of the Year and an Offensive Player of the Year.
Almost all of Jefferson's production has come with Cousins under center. The WR was drafted to the team in 2020 while Cousins signed in 2018. Some may be concerned that Jefferson could experience a drop off without Kirk Cousins throwing him the ball.
Not the Vikings.
Minnesota understands how vital Justin Jefferson is to the offense. While figuring out quarterback will be tricky, the Vikings are at least confident in who they'll be throwing passes to.