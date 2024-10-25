The Minnesota Vikings have added tight end TJ Hockenson back to their 53-man roster, offering a much-needed boost following a 30-20 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed Hockenson’s activation on Friday, marking a major step forward in the tight end's recovery from an ACL and MCL tear sustained during a Week 16 clash with the Detroit Lions last season. Hockenson is anticipated to make his season debut in Week 9, when the Vikings face the Indianapolis Colts.

The Vikings simultaneously dealt with a significant setback, placing offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw on injured reserve after he suffered a severe knee injury involving both ACL and MCL tears in Thursday’s game. The injury occurred just before halftime when Rams safety Jaylen McCollough inadvertently collided with Darrisaw’s left knee, prompting an immediate escort by medical staff to the locker room. The team later confirmed the extent of the injury, which will end Darrisaw’s season.

Vikings activate TJ Hockenson, Christian Darrisaw lands on injured reserve

In response, veteran David Quessenberry, who stepped in during Thursday’s game, is expected to assume the starting role at left tackle for the remainder of the season. Quessenberry brings experience and familiarity with the offensive system, which could be critical as the team works to adjust its protection schemes without Darrisaw.

Sitting at 5-2, the Minnesota Vikings are hopeful Hockenson’s return will add stability and versatility to the offense. Last season, Hockenson recorded 960 receiving yards and five touchdowns across 16 games, quickly becoming a reliable target in Minnesota’s passing game. His presence should help maintain a balanced offensive attack, particularly as the team adjusts to personnel changes on the line.

With Hockenson poised to return and Quessenberry stepping up to support the offensive line, Minnesota aims to keep its momentum alive in the competitive NFC North as it heads into the latter part of the season.