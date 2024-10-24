The Minnesota Vikings have had an impressive start to their 2024 NFL campaign. Minnesota possesses a 5-1 record going into their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Still, the Vikings have dealt with injury woes, with key tight end TJ Hockenson recovering from his knee ailment. Just two days after Hockenson's encouraging status update, the Vikings are making a surprise move on him.

The Vikings have downgraded TJ Hockenson's availability for Thursday's Rams game, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. There was hope Hockenson would return from his major knee injury from 2023 against LA, but it will be delayed. Minnesota will officially activate Hockenson on Friday, and the plan is for him to play in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts, Schefter added.

Minnesota's update on Hockenson is fitting, given head coach Kevin O'Connell's comments on the tight end's changing status.

“It’s early. We’ll make that determination kind of as these next couple of days [go by],” O’Connell said (h/t Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk). “As we put together game plans, we want to have a good feel for that. But, very much a possibility.”

Hopefully, Hockenson can stay on track and return to help the Vikings. The former 2019 first-round pick tore his ACL and MCL against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 23, 2023, and has rehabbing ever since. Hockenson was in the middle of a breakout year. He amassed a career-high 960 yards along with five touchdowns on 95 receptions.

Thankfully, the Vikings have more than enough offensive weapons to maintain without Hockenson. Justin Jefferson has taken on a significant amount of Minnesota's load. The former All-Pro wide receiver has totaled 531 yards and three TDs on 33 catches.

The Vikings hope to keep their momentum alive against the Rams on Thursday. If they lock in and execute, they should be able to get a road win in Los Angeles.