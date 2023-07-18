The Minnesota Vikings unveiled their throwback uniforms for the 2023 season and the majority of the reaction was positive. The Vikings' Twitter account released a video of the purple-dominated uniforms on Tuesday, showcasing Minnesota's throwback jerseys, “The Vikings Classic.”

Often times, uniform reveals receive backlash from fans. However, as aforementioned, the Vikings' uniform reveal has received mostly positive feedback.

“a grey facemask on a dark helmet looks sooooo good,” Jordan Moore of The Athletic wrote on Twitter.

“NO WAY,” a fan shared.

“These look good! Let's get these available for purchasing right away. Need another Cousins and JJ ASAP,” another fan added.

Many other reactions echoed a similar sentiment.

🔥 HUGE 🔥 — MN State of Hockey (@MinnesotaSOH) July 18, 2023

LETS GOOOOOOOOO — Minnesota Sports Truther 〽️ (@MNSportsTruther) July 18, 2023

Vikings heading into 2023

The Vikings will be one of the more interesting teams to follow in 2023. Minnesota reached the playoffs in 2022, but the team also dealt with uncertainty. Their offense carried them last year, so Minnesota needs to make defensive improvements. Additionally, star running back Dalvin Cook was released, something that certainly won't help the offense.

The Vikings could still make some moves before the season gets underway. It wouldn't be surprising to see Minnesota make a trade or two with training camp right around the corner.

That said, the future is still bright for Minnesota. Justin Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in the game, and the team still features plenty of other key weapons on the roster. The Vikings are gearing up for a potential run towards the Super Bowl.

For now, though, they will focus on preparing for 2023 training camp and the start of the season.