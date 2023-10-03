Travis Kelce has been gaining a lot of traction inside and outside the NFL world recently. His level of play might be one factor for this but it is undeniable that Taylor Swift has contributed a lot to this. The Kansas City Chiefs' jersey sales went up by a massive amount. But, this does not faze their next opponents, the Minnesota Vikings. Particularly, Byron Murphy Jr. outlines how he can destabilize this squad using the pop sensation's presence, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

“Is she going to come to this game? We're locked in, but that would be something. I've been watching her since I was a kid. That would be cool, for sure. Not for him, because we're going to try to get our hands on him in front of her,” the Vikings cornerback declared.

Byron Murphy Jr. knows how much media traction the Chiefs are getting out of this. But, he outlined how this is fairly normal in the world of paparazzi and modern technology, “Oh man, the social media is going crazy. And I'm not hating against it. That's the world we're living in.”

Taylor Swift has now been spotted in two of the Chiefs' games this season. She saw them decimate the Chicago Bears and get away with a tough victory over the New York Jets just recently. It is still unclear if she will watch the Vikings game for the fifth week of NFL action. Will Murphy be able to achieve his goal and embarrass Travis Kelce?