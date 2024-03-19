The Minnesota Vikings have made defense one of their priorities during the 2024 NFL free agency period. After signing a plethora of linebackers, the Vikings have made a move on former Pro Bowl Houston Texans cornerback Shaq Griffin.
Vikings boost secondary in dark-horse NFL free agency signing
Shaq Griffin and Minnesota have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. Griffin looks to bolster the Vikings' secondary after getting experience with four different NFL teams.
Griffin started his career with the Seattle Seahawks when the team selected him in the third round of the 2017 Draft. The former UCF Knights standout had a promising rookie season, amassing 59 total tackles, one sack, and one interception in 15 games.
He remained with the Seahawks for three more seasons and boasted career years in 2019-20 and 2020-21. Griffin played 14 games and recorded a career-high 65 tackles in 19-20, which earned him his first and lone Pro Bowl honor.
A year later, he took his game to another level. Griffin totaled 63 tackles and a career-best three interceptions in 20-21. He then landed on the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he stayed for two seasons.
He only played five games in his second year with the Jags, but he landed another opportunity with the Texans in 2023. After 10 games with Houston, he joined the Carolina Panthers.
Griffin comes off a respectable year of production in 2023-24. He garnered 39 tackles and an interception during his split tenure with the Texans and Panthers. Now, he joins a highly reinforced Vikings defense.
Minnesota's offseason moves confirm their focus on defense
In addition to Shaq Griffin, the Vikings added several linebackers to their defensive unit. Minnesota signed former Texans LBs Jonathan Greenard and Blake Cashman. In addition, they snatched ex-Miami Dolphins OLB Andrew Van Ginkel.
Each of the aforementioned players was graded as a B+ or better addition to the Vikings' defense by ClutchPoints' Steve Silverman. With Shaq Griffin in the mix, Minnesota's defense should be stout amid the team's quest to make a deeper run in 2024.