Following the Minnesota Vikings 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football, running back Alexander Mattison was the target of many racial slurs.

Mattison, who took over the starting running back role after backing up Dalvin Cook for the past four years, revealed that following the game he was sent over 60 nasty messages via DM. The rusher called out the horrid messages by posting several to his social media. Since, the Minnesota Vikings have posted a tweet in support of Mattison.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We are sickened by the hatred and racial slurs directed toward Alexander Mattison following last night’s game. There simply is no room for racist words or actions in sports or society. The Vikings will continue to fight to eliminate hate to educate and to foster a diverse, equitable, and inclusive community that respects and values our unique backgrounds. We stand with Alexander and all players who, unfortunately, experience this type of ignorant and prejudicial behavior, and we ask our fans to continue to fight to eliminate racism.”

We are sickened by the hatred and racial slurs directed toward Alexander Mattison following last night's game. pic.twitter.com/cdCRbxipr6 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 15, 2023

The NFL has also spoken up and posted their own statement via Twitter to condemn the racist comments.

“The NFL strongly condemns the racist comments directed towards Alexander Mattison online after last night’s game. Such hateful behavior is completely unacceptable in the NFL or anywhere else. We stand firmly with Alexander and remind fans to remember the humanity of all players and celebrate their contributions to the game we all love.”

Even though Alexander Mattison didn't have his best game, there is absolutely no excuse for these racist, disturbing, and vile messages.