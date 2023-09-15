The 2023 NFL season is in full swing, and the Philadelphia Eagles kicked it off in style during Week 2. They faced off against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football and emerged victorious with a thrilling encounter. In this article, we'll delve deeper into the standout players and those who faced challenges during this exciting game.

Philadelphia Eagles Triumph Over Minnesota Vikings

The Eagles had a great outing in Week 2 of the 2023 season, where they defeated the Vikings, 34-28, on Thursday Night Football. After a rather underwhelming Week 1 win over the New England Patriots, the Eagles looked much better in Week 2. Leading the charge De'Andre Swift and DeVonta Smith. Both put up monster numbers, which offset another relatively ho-hum Jalen Hurts performance. The Eagles' defense was equally impressive, sacking Vikings' quarterback Kirk Cousins twice, forcing four fumbles, and netting one interception.

Here we will look at the studs and duds from the Philadelphia Eagles' big Thursday Night Football win against the Minnesota Vikings.

Eagles' Studs

D’Andre Swift

One name that stood out in this game was D’Andre Swift. He rushed for an impressive 175 yards, setting a new career high. His performance ranked as the 11th-best in Eagles history for a running back in a single game. In addition, it was the sixth best since the year 2000.

Swift didn't start on fire but gradually gained momentum. He consistently delivered positive gains on every carry, often netting at least three yards. Swift's explosiveness was a sight to behold. His highlight of the game was a stunning 43-yard rush that culminated in a touchdown, sealing the win in the fourth quarter. It's safe to say that Swift has claimed the RB1 spot in Philly.

DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith had a remarkable game with 131 yards on just four catches and one touchdown. If he continues at this pace, he'll soon be the benchmark for speedy wide receivers in Philadelphia.

Smith's standout performance was even more impressive considering that Jalen Hurts struggled with his passing accuracy. Regardless of whether the blame falls on Hurts or the offensive scheme, the passing game wasn't at its best. Smith, however, made things easy for Hurts by burning the Vikings' secondary. It seemed like almost any NFL quarterback could have connected with Smith on this night.

He already is off to a blazing start this season, tallying 178 yards and 2 touchdowns. In fact, Smith has singlehandedly driven the team's passing game.

Jordan Davis

Sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Davis is having a breakout season. While he showed glimpses of his potential in Week 1, he has now firmly secured his place as a top performer. He recorded one sack and one tackle for loss in addition to six tackles.

Davis made a jaw-dropping play during the game, showcasing his incredible size and power. At 6'6 and 340 pounds, he's not your typical giant. Davis doesn't just clog up running lanes and overpower interior linemen; he displayed remarkable quickness and pass-rushing moves. This newfound pass-rushing ability adds another layer of complexity for opposing offenses when facing the Eagles' defensive front.

Though he excels against the run, Davis is increasingly becoming a force to be reckoned with in pass-rushing situations. The next big test for him will be how he performs against a fully healthy offensive line, as the Patriots and Vikings had injury-depleted lines in their matchups against him.

Eagles' Duds

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts had a rather mediocre start to the season in Week 1, which fans initially attributed to the new offensive coordinator, Brian Johnson. However, Week 2 raised some concerns. Looking at the stats, Hurts had an okay night. However, we want more and expect more from him.

One key play exemplified his performance. Remember the easy DeVonta Smith touchdown we mentioned earlier? The one where Smith was wide open and Hurts just needed to make an easy pass? Well, if you remove that play, Hurts would have only thrown for 130 yards on 22 pass attempts. His 5.9 yards per attempt would have been an improvement over the 5.2 he posted in Week 1. However, it's becoming a concerning pattern.

It's not time to hit the panic button and call for a change at quarterback just yet. The Eagles are still 2-0, and there's ample time for Hurts to regain his form. It's a long season, and as long as he's back to his best by playoff time, the Eagles should be fine. However, it's hard to deny that Hurts had an off night despite the team's win.

AJ Brown

AJ Brown's performance in the game was somewhat underwhelming as well. He managed to secure only four receptions out of six targets for 29 yards. While he tied with Smith for second place in receptions, he lagged far behind in receiving yardage. The limited passing attempts from Hurts and Swift's exceptional rushing performance contributed to Brown's uninspiring statistics.

Looking Ahead

The Philadelphia Eagles showcased their strength in Week 2, defeating the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football. While Jalen Hurts didn't have his best game, the Eagles found great performances in the likes of D’Andre Swift and DeVonta Smith. Nevertheless, some players, including Hurts and AJ Brown, faced challenges during the game. As they move into Week 3 of the NFL season, the Eagles will be looking to build on this performance and continue their quest for success.