After the collapse of the Mike McCarthy-led Dallas Cowboys early in the postseason, Stephon Gilmore entered NFL Free Agency. After stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, and New England Patriots, he is now ready to make an impact on a different team. But, why has he not been able to land a contract with training camps and the season nearing?

Stephon Gilmore remains to be one of the most elite defensive menaces in the NFL. He has continued to ravage and disturb offenses with the Patriots all the way to the Cowboys. It remains a question to nearly everyone in the league why he still has not gotten a new deal in NFL Free Agency. The elite defender outlined what his plans are during this lengthy offseason, via Josina Anderson of TheCREW.

“There are still some good corners and safeties out there like Justin Simmons and myself that are still not signed. Honestly, I’m still being patient and staying ready until teams see what they have in training camp,” he declared.

Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys saw him notch elite numbers during the 2023-24 season. Gilmore was given a $7.96 million deal which surely inspired him to play an intense brand of football. He played a career-high 17 games for them and his numbers were also insanely huge. 68 tackles came his way which is the most ever in his career. He also notched two interceptions to round out his stat sheet.

“But, you mean to tell me among 32 teams that there are 64 starting corners that are better than me? I don’t think that. If teams want to win, I think they should sign the best players. I know I’m still a starter in this league. I started games last year, but the season doesn’t start until September, we got a while,” Gilmore declared.

Stephon Gilmore during NFL Free Agency

It sounds like he will just be waiting until a team calls him up before the start of training camps. But, it might not take long before a squad does so because of his defensive chops along with his veteran acumen which could lead any young core to greater heights.

Moreover, Gilmore is just two years removed from a Pro Bowl selection. Clearly, he is not yet too old to be on the field with younger wide receivers and tight ends. The former Mike McCarthy mentee can still sprint and move swiftly on lateral routes such that opponents' drives get stopped.

Patience is all that he can practice during a tough time when no contract is being offered yet in NFL Free Agency. It worked out in the past two years when his contract value increased and that magic might just work a second time in his career.