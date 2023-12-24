TJ Hockenson suffered a knee injury against the Lions

Minnesota Vikings tight end TJ Hockenson headed to the locker room during today's game against the Detroit Lions and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a knee injury, according to Tom Pelissero.

Before heading to the locker room, TJ Hockenson was in the blue medical tent after a hit to the knee. With him being quickly ruled out, it is a big loss for the Vikings in what is virtually a must-win game against the Lions at home. Hopefully the knee injury does not keep him out long after this game.

The Vikings came into the game with a 7-7 record, and they are in the thick of the NFC wild card race. A win against the Lions would not only improve the chances of making the playoffs greatly, it would be a statement win against one of the better teams in the NFC.

Minnesota has been ravaged by injuries this season, losing Kirk Cousins with a torn Achilles, while also dealing with the absence of Justin Jefferson. Hockenson is just the latest blow. It would be a great accomplishment for Kevin O'Connell's team to make the playoffs, given the circumstances.

We will have to wait for after the game to get more details on Hockenson's status, and whether or not this is an injury that could keep him out long-term. For now, Minnesota will try to get a crucial win against a division rival to inch closer to clinching a playoff spot, and keep slim hopes for a division title alive.