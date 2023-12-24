Justin Jefferson is taking his griddy seriously ahead of the Vikings' Week 16 matchup against the Lions.

Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson was one of the pioneers of bringing the griddy to the NFL. Before the Vikings took on the Lions in Week 16, Jefferson gave some savage griddy advice to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter infamously tore his meniscus when trying to hit the griddy. Speaking with Jefferson, the ESPN analyst tried to coax some griddy advice out of the wide receiver. While he didn't hit the move live on air, Jefferson did fire a warning shot to both Schefter and the Lions' attention, via NFL on ESPN.

“Just watch the game,” Jefferson said. “I'm gonna show you how to do it.”

Adam Schefter: “Any last-minute tips for me to improve my griddy?” Justin Jefferson: “Just watch the game. I’m gonna show you how to do it.” 😅 (via @ESPNNFL)pic.twitter.com/Xhs5VeSD0V — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 24, 2023

With the griddy being Jefferson's touchdown situation, the receiver is planning on finding pay dirt against the Lions. Now fully cleared from his chest injury, Jefferson is ready to get back to making eye-catching plays. Ensuring Jefferson doesn't hit the griddy will be one of the Lions' biggest challenges.

Due to injury, Jefferson hasn't had much of an opportunity to flaunt his stuff in 2023. Alongside his chest injury, Jefferson spent ample time on injured reserve with a lengthy hamstring injury. When healthy, Jefferson has caught 45 passes for 682 yards and three touchdowns.

Facing off against a division rival in the Lions, the Vikings understand how important their Week 16 matchup is. Getting Jefferson back in the lineup gives Minnesota the crucial threat they need in the passing game. Him finding the end zone and hitting his signature griddy would be the cherry on top.

As for Adam Schefter, perhaps the griddy should be put into retirement before 2024.