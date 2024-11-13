ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Vikings will meet the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. It will be a cross-conference battle at Nissan Field as we share our NFL odds series and make a Vikings-Titans prediction and pick.

Vikings-Titans Last Game – Matchup History

The Titans edged out the Vikings 31-30 in their last showdown on September 27, 2020, in a nailbiter at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. These teams don't play often. Yet, when they do, it almost always is a solid showdown, and likely will be here as the Vikings attempt to stay in the NFC North race while the Titans look for any momentum.

Overall Series: Vikings lead 9-5

Here are the Vikings-Titans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Vikings-Titans Odds

Minnesota Vikings: -5.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -280

Tennessee Titans: +5.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +230

Over: 40.5 (-105)

Under: 40.5 (-115)

How to Watch Vikings vs. Titans

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread/Win

Sam Darnold crashed to Earth last weekend, putting up one of his worst performances in a long time. Unfortunately, he did everything in his power to make this game a lot closer than it should have been. The Vikings accomplished a remarkable feat, winning the game despite three turnovers and no touchdowns. Now, they expect to do more in this one.

The offense is 10th in points per game and 13th in yards per game. Significantly, everything starts with moving the football. Darnold has 2,141 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this season. Meanwhile, the running game needs to do well. Aaron Jones has a rib injury but may play. So far, he has rushed 142 times for 653 yards and two scores while catching 28 passes for 258 yards and one touchdown. Justin Jefferson remains one of the best in the game, with 53 receptions for 831 yards and five touchdowns.

The defense has been elite. Amazingly, they rank third in points allowed per game and 11th in yards allowed per game. Jonathan Greenard has been solid, with 19 solo tackles and seven sacks. Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel has been good, with 29 solo tackles, six sacks, and two interceptions. Pat Jones II has been a good contributor, with 11 solo tackles and five sacks. Meanwhile, Byron Murphy Jr. has tallied 34 solo tackles and four interceptions, while Camryn Bynum has added 28 solo tackles and three interceptions.

The Vikings will cover the spread if they can establish a coherent running game and avoid turning the ball over. Then, the defense must pressure the quarterback and force the Titans into making mistakes.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread/Win

Nothing has gone right for the Titans this season. Unfortunately, they have been unable to generate anything, especially at home, where they are 0-4.

The Titans are 27th in points per game and yards per game. Sadly, they have been unable to move the needle much. Will Levis has not been good, passing for 874 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Running back Tony Pollard has been inconsistent, with 151 rushes for 666 yards and three touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 154 yards. Calvin Ridley has been solid, with 32 receptions for 483 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Tyler Boyd has 21 receptions for 184 yards.

The defense is 29th in points allowed per game. However, they are also the best team in the NFL in yards allowed per game. While teams have scored on them, it has not been easy. Harold Landry III has remained the leader, with 22 solo tackles and five sacks. Likewise, Arden Key has tallied 15 solo tackles and four sacks. Jeffrey Simmons has added 17 solo tackles and three sacks. Meanwhile, Amani Hooker has tallied 29 solo tackles and three interceptions.

The Titans will cover the spread if they can establish the running game, and Pollard can move the rock without turning it over. Then, the defense must rattle Darnold and not let Jefferson get past them.

Final Vikings-Titans Prediction & Pick

The Vikings are 6-3 against the spread, while the Titans are 1-8. Moreover, the Vikings are 2-2 against the spread on the road, while the Titans are 0-4 against the line at home. The Vikings are also 3-1 against the spread against the AFC, while the Titans are 0-3 against the odds at home.

Some might see this game as the ultimate “trap game.” However, I think the Vikings got that out of their system last weekend with their ugly win over the Jaguars. This game feels like one that the Vikings will use to iron out some of their issues as they attempt to reestablish themselves as one of the best teams in the NFC. Ultimately, I expect the Vikings to pound the rock and grind out yards while keeping the Titans off balance. Their defense will take care of the rest, making life challenging for Levis. Expect the Vikings to cover the spread on the road.

Final Vikings-Titans Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Vikings: -5.5 (-120)