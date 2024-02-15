The Big East hits the court Friday as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Villanova-Georgetown prediction and pick.

The Big East hits the court Friday as Villanova faces Georgetown. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Villanova-Georgetown prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Villanova enters the game at 13-11 on the year, while sitting 6-7 in conference play. After losing six in a row, thye have won two of their last three overall. First, they won at home against Providence, as they won by 18 in a dominating performance. In the game, thye held Providence to just 29.4 percent shooting. They would then fall by three on the road to Xavier, before another dominating performance last time out. They beat Seton Hall 80-54.

Meanwhile, Georgetown comes into the game sitting 8-16 on the year, and just 1-12 in conference play. They have lost nine straight games. Even more, the games have not been close for the most part. Five of the nine games have been double-digit losses. That goes along with the spreads they have been working against. Georgetown has been double-digit underdogs in seven of their last nine games.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Villanova-Georgetown Odds

Villanova: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -490

Georgetown: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +365

Over: 139.5 (-115)

Under: 139.5 (-105)

How to Watch Villanova vs. Georgetown

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: CBS SportNetwork

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread/Win

Villanova sits 34th in the nation's KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are sitting 55th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 23rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are 178th in the nation in scoring this year, while sitting in the 17th in three-point attempts per game, and 27th in three-pointers made per game this year. Eric Dixon leads the offense this year. He comes in with 15.8 points per game on the year while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor. He also has hit 35 of 97 threes this year. Meanwhile, both Justin Moore and TJ Bamba have shot over 90 three-pointers this year. Moore comes in with 9.8 points per game this year, while also having 2.3 assists per game of the season. Bamba also has 10.5 points per game, while shooting 37.9 percent from three of the season.

Villanova sits 144th in the nation in rebounding this year. Still, they are 23rd in the nation in defensive rebounding rate this year. The combination of Eric Dixon and Tyler Burton leads the way here. Burton leads the team with 6.8 rebounds per game this year while adding 8.3 points per game this year. He has been dominant on the defensive glass, with 126 of his 162 rebounds coming there. Dixon has 6.3 rebounds per game and has been solid on the offensive glass, with 57 of his 150 rebounds coming there.

On defense, Villanova is 37th in the nation in opponent points per game. While Villanova does not cause a lot of turnovers, sitting 252nd in the nation in opponent turnovers, they do not turn over the ball a lot either, sitting 20th in the nation in that regard. Jordan Longino leads the team in steals with .9 steals per game, while four other players come into the game with .8 steals per game this year.

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgetown comes in ranked 179th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They sit 98th in offensive efficiency while sitting 292nd in defensive efficiency. Georgetown is 209th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 263rd in effective field goal percentage. Jayden Epps leads the way for Georgetown. He leads the team with 17.6 points per game this year but is shooting under 40 percent from the field this year. Further, Epps leads the way with 4.3 assists this year. Second on the team in points this year with Dontrez Styles, who comes in with 13.5 points per game this year, while shooting 42.8 percent this year. Georgetown also has Supereme Cook who has been solid shooting this year. He comes in with 11.7 points per game, while he is shooting 62.3 percent from the field.

Georgetown is 191st in rebounds per game this year, but they are 51st in the nation in offensive rebounding rate. Leading the way here is Supreme Cook. Cook comes into the game with 8.2 rebounds per game. Further, 97 of his 196 rebounds come on the offensive glass this year, which may account for his high shooting percentage on the season. Meanwhile, Dontrez Styles comes in with 5.8 rebounds per game this year, also with over a third coming on the offensive glass.

Georgetown is 300th in points per game against this year. One of the major issues is turnover margin. They average just 5.9 steals per game while forcing just 11.5 total turnovers per game, which is 212th in the nation this year. Further, Georgetown averages 12.3 turnovers per game this year, which is 216th nationally. Roman Brumbaugh comes in with 1.0 steals per game, but that is overshadowed by his 2.0 turnovers per game. The same is true for Jayden Epps, who has .8 steals per game but 3.4 turnovers to go with it.

Final Villanova-Georgetown Prediction & Pick

Georgetown has been awful this year. Not only have they won just one conference game, they have covered just five of their last 12 games. Villanova has covered in their last three games, but just one of their last four on the road. Still, Georgetown has been scoring better as of late, while their defense has continued to struggle. This is driving up the scores in their games. The over has hit in eight of their last nine games. The over for Villanova has hit in six of the last ten games. The best play here in on that total.

Final Villanova-Georgetown Prediction & Pick: Over 139.5 (-115)